Microsoft puts light on veteran hiring amid DEI backlash

Microsoft is stepping up its diversity and inclusion disclosures, despite the national political reaction to the topic. It's releasing more data about its workforce and expanding its reporting on an often-overlooked group in tech: military veterans.

Microsoft, in its just released 2024 Global Diversity and Inclusion Report, doesn't label its reporting as efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion or DEI, which has become a lightning-rod term in national politics. For years, the company has used the term diversity and inclusion. In this report, Microsoft seems to be making a point that diversity and inclusion is about more than gender, race and ethnicity by adding employees who self-identify as military veterans.

Microsoft reported that 4.8% of its U.S. workforce -- about 6,000 employees -- are veterans, a significant disclosure in a sector where veteran hiring data is rarely highlighted. That was a 0.1% increase from the prior year. As of June, Microsoft employed roughly 228,000 people globally, with 126,000 in the U.S., according to a recent financial filing.