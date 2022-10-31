DEI policies and politics divide workplace

The workplace is not unlike the public square, with employees polarized over political and social issues. These divisions make it difficult for employers -- especially those pursuing diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

In the workplace, 44% of U.S. employees have avoided co-workers because of their political beliefs, according to Gartner's survey data, and a nearly equal number believe DEI policies are "divisive," Gartner analyst Rachel Lawrence said during the research firm's ReimagineHR conference last week.

Slightly less than half of the workforce is saying that "our efforts to make things more inclusive are instead creating more fractures," Lawrence said.

Lawrence said this splintering results in employee pushback on DEI efforts, and sometimes the pushback can be disguised as good intentions. That includes the manager who "always wants more DEI data and never does anything to take action with it," she said, to knowing chuckles from the audience.

Gartner is known to release a lot of survey data at its conferences, and this ReimagineHR conference was no exception. But for the DEI survey data, attendees backed the broader assessment of the problem today.

One attendee, Aja Howell, director of talent management at a private sector firm, said there is a "widening divide amongst people," and she doesn't believe the problem will fade away. It's not just politics, but religion and cultural issues dividing people as well, she said.