What companies are rolling back DEI policies in 2025?

Organizations across the country have started rolling back their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, amending these policies or scrapping initiatives altogether.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order to end federal DEI programs after taking office in January 2025. As a result, NASA has ended its DEI programs and removed certain words and phrases related to DEI from its website.

These changes at the government level caused a ripple-down effect as businesses across the U.S. started changing their own DEI policies.

Businesses use the term DEI for policies to improve the representation and advocacy of different groups of people. It can encompass individuals of different races, genders, religions, ethnicities, disabilities, ages, cultures and sexual orientation.

DEI rollbacks have been seen across big names such as Amazon, Google, McDonald's, Meta, Target and Walmart, and these moves are facing international criticism.

Amazon In a memo sent to Amazon employees — obtained by CNBC — Candi Castleberry, senior HR executive, revealed that Amazon was winding down DEI policies after investigating how effective these initiatives had been. Castleberry's memo does not specify the programs and initiatives being withdrawn, but the company's language and positioning have changed. In 2020, Amazon pledged to double the number of Black employees in senior roles. Since then, the company has also set a goal to employ 30% more Black employees in product management and other corporate positions. After the memo from Castleberry, Amazon cut back their DEI language on their website.

Google Google is one of the most recent companies to announce rollbacks, with parent company Alphabet removing references to DEI from its annual report, including, "We are committed to making diversity, equity, and inclusion part of everything we do and to growing a workforce that is representative of the users we serve." In an internal memo obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Fiona Cicconi, Alphabet's chief people officer, told employees, "Because we are a federal contractor, our teams are also evaluating changes to our programs required to comply with recent court decisions and U.S. Executive Orders on this topic," Cicconi goes on to say that "in the future, we will no longer have aspirational goals." In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, Google set five-year goals, including to "improve leadership representation of underrepresented groups by 30 percent."

McDonald's On Jan. 6, 2025, McDonald's released a statement to company employees, suppliers and operators summarizing their 2024 success and changes for 2025. These changes include the following: Ceasing their set representation goals.

Pausing external surveys to focus on the work they are doing internally.

Retiring supply chain's mutual commitment to DEI pledge "in favor of a more integrated discussion with suppliers about inclusion as it relates to business performance."

Renaming their diversity team their "global inclusion team." McDonald's is focusing on changing its language and stating that "inclusion" is one of its core values.

Meta Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is one of the largest tech giants that has publicly announced DEI rollbacks. These changes include the following: The removal of Meta's internal team focused on DEI.

No longer committed to sourcing business suppliers from diverse and minority-owned businesses.

No longer commit to diverse hiring and training for existing employees. Janelle Gale, the company's vice president of human resources, announced in a memo obtained by Axios that these changes to DEI have come about because the "legal and policy landscape surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the United States is changing." This announcement came just three days after scaling back its efforts to fact-check and monitor speech across Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

Target In 2020, the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis -- the company's headquarters -- was a driving factor in the ramping up of Target's DEI policies. In 2020, while large companies were facing growing pressure from the public to address social inequalities, Target announced its goal to increase the representation of Black employees by 20%. Target is now the most recent in a list of organizations choosing rollback diversity initiatives. In a memo sent to staff, the company stated they would end their "three-year diversity, equity and inclusion goals" and stop all "external diversity-focused surveys." The statement highlighted a few key changes, including the following: No longer a focus on stocking products from minority-owned companies.

End diversity reporting for external groups such as the Human Rights Campaign.

End of their Racial Equity Action and Change initiative. The memo states that these changes are to keep up with the "evolving external landscape."

Walmart Walmart -- the nation's largest private employer -- revealed in November 2024 that they would cease several of their DEI initiatives, including the following: Funding to celebrate Pride month.

Racial equity training programs.

Providing data to the Human Rights Campaign. Walmart is also moving away from the term "DEI" and replacing it with "belonging," as it was first announced by political activist Robby Starbuck on X and confirmed by Walmart to several media outlets, including the Associated Press and ABC News. The company has also changed the title of its chief diversity officer to chief belonging officer.