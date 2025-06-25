What is rainbow hushing? Everything you need to know

Rainbow hushing -- also referred to as pink washing -- is the practice of ending internal initiatives or reducing efforts to support LGBTQ+ employees quietly to avoid criticism from the public. This includes actions such as reducing funding for employee mental health support, while continuing to externally display rainbow flags during Pride Month.

Every year, June marks Pride Month around the world, giving organizations the opportunity to highlight and celebrate LGBTQ+ employees, as well as the wider community. Businesses can recognize Pride Month in many ways, including running workshops, fundraising for local charities and running campaigns on social media to boost awareness of the issues facing LGBTQ+ employees.

During Pride Month, some businesses display rainbow flags while simultaneously rolling back internal LGBTQ+ support initiatives such as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), creating a disconnect between their public image and actual commitment to diversity.

Businesses globally are rolling back their DEI measures for several reasons, including economic uncertainty, political turbulence and fear of reputational damage.

Why are companies participating in rainbow hushing? According to a Gravity Research survey of over 200 corporate executives, in 2025: 39% of executives plan to reduce pride-related engagement.

61% of respondents cite the Trump administration as a reason for pride rollbacks.

No respondents reported plans to increase pride engagement. As demonstrated by this survey, 2025 is seeing a notable withdrawal of Pride support. There are several reasons for this detachment from pride celebrations, including the following: Economic uncertainty. As the economy continues to suffer, businesses must make tighter decisions about spending, and budget cuts are likely to occur. Fear of boycotts, which can result in monetary loss, is also rife as economic uncertainty continues to put pressure on businesses across the country. This is evident with customers boycotting Target in February 2025 because of DEI rollbacks. The company faced "economic blackouts" and reported a sales decrease of 3.8% in the first quarter. With budgets being slashed nationally, companies fear revenue loss from unhappy customers who may disagree with their ethos/behaviors.

As the economy continues to suffer, businesses must make tighter decisions about spending, and budget cuts are likely to occur. Fear of boycotts, which can result in monetary loss, is also rife as economic uncertainty continues to put pressure on businesses across the country. This is evident with customers boycotting Target in February 2025 because of DEI rollbacks. The company faced "economic blackouts" and reported a sales decrease of 3.8% in the first quarter. With budgets being slashed nationally, companies fear revenue loss from unhappy customers who may disagree with their ethos/behaviors. Political ecosystem. Trump's anti-LGBTQ+ executive orders, including "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism" and "Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation," as well as wider DEI rollbacks across the U.S., have set the tone for businesses across the country. In a White House media briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that there are no plans for the White House to release a proclamation celebrating Pride Month in 2025. Businesses that may fear political retaliation are responding to the government's shift away from pride celebrations.

Trump's anti-LGBTQ+ executive orders, including "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism" and "Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation," as well as wider DEI rollbacks across the U.S., have set the tone for businesses across the country. In a White House media briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that there are no plans for the White House to release a proclamation celebrating Pride Month in 2025. Businesses that may fear political retaliation are responding to the government's shift away from pride celebrations. Reputational risk. Businesses that fear backlash or accusations of performative allyship may choose to avoid action at all, in exchange for not appearing false in their support for the LGBTQ+ community. Similarly, businesses that are caught making false or over-exaggerated claims about their commitment to the LGBTQ+ community are likely to experience backlash, so they choose to stay silent altogether. In 2025, the fear of reputation damage and balancing a more conservative political atmosphere is seeing businesses opt for silence and even DEI rollbacks.

What is the impact of rainbow hushing? Rainbow hushing can be damaging for both the LGBTQ+ community and the organization itself. Examples of its negative impact include: Loss of brand loyalty. Businesses that once aligned themselves with LGBTQ+ causes but then abandon them due to outside pressures are likely to face backlash and damage brand loyalty. Shifting messaging can feel inconsistent and boost competitors who maintain their view on social causes.

Businesses that once aligned themselves with LGBTQ+ causes but then abandon them due to outside pressures are likely to face backlash and damage brand loyalty. Shifting messaging can feel inconsistent and boost competitors who maintain their view on social causes. Decreased employee retention and talent acquisition. Employees, and specifically those who identify as LGBTQ+, want to see themselves represented and supported at work. Research by myGwork, a business community focused on supporting the LGBTQ+ community, 8 out of 10 LGBTQ+ students and graduates indicate a reluctance to join companies that have withdrawn support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Employees, and specifically those who identify as LGBTQ+, want to see themselves represented and supported at work. Research by myGwork, a business community focused on supporting the LGBTQ+ community, 8 out of 10 LGBTQ+ students and graduates indicate a reluctance to join companies that have withdrawn support for the LGBTQ+ community. Public scrutiny. Companies found guilty of rainbow hushing are likely to face backlash from the public online and on social media. In 2023, Starbucks and Target both experienced large amounts of scrutiny, including calls to boycott. Target also experienced boycotts in 2025 as a result of DEI rollbacks, after a memo was sent to staff explaining that they were ceasing their "three-year diversity, equity and inclusion goals."