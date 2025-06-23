Provider education, advocacy key for LGBTQ+ health access

Now's the time for healthcare provider allies to double down on their provider education and advocacy efforts to fortify LGBTQ+ care access.

Confronted with an uncertain healthcare future, particularly in terms of gender-affirming care, members of the queer community need the support of their straight allies to assert everyone's right to safe, effective and lifesaving medical care, according to Jan Oosting, Ph.D., an RN who works as an associate professor of nursing at the City University of New York.

"Advocacy is not separate from healthcare," Oosting said in a recent interview. "Advocacy is healthcare, and it's essential for us as nurses, as other healthcare professionals, to recognize that advocacy is baked into our professional scope of practice."

Now more than ever, that kind of advocacy is urgent, Oosting added.

Just last week, the Supreme Court upheld Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for minors, solidifying a state's right to restrict what Oosting and her peers in the industry largely consider lifesaving medical treatment.

Congress is also currently debating a federal budget reconciliation bill that would, among other things, restrict gender-affirming care for individuals enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP. This includes puberty blockers, hormone treatment and surgery.

Those policies come as affirming healthcare for any queer individual is not always a given, leaving patients struggling to find healthcare providers who know how to deliver LGBTQ+-informed care.

With these issues looming large, Oosting said it will be key for the healthcare industry to mobilize toward better provider education that can ultimately empower clinicians to engage in stronger advocacy efforts.

Provider education essential to better LGBTQ+ care Poor healthcare experiences are not uncommon for members of the LGBTQ+ community. In May, a survey from Bespoke Surgical found that 71% of LGBTQ+ patients have experienced some form of discrimination in the healthcare setting. Another February 2024 report found that around half of trans patients have had a poor healthcare experience, ranging from bad patient-provider interactions to a higher volume of insurance claims denials. Poor healthcare experiences can beget poor healthcare access. In June 2023, KFF reported that trans patients tend to have lower healthcare access, in many cases because it can be hard to find a provider trained to deliver care to a trans or nonbinary patient. "We see a lot of care avoidance linked to clinician issues, clinicians who maybe aren't as educated about providing care to queer folks," she said. It's incumbent on healthcare providers and leaders to pursue that provider education. In doing so, organizations and clinicians can work toward greater health equity and better experiences for all populations.

Treating LGBTQ+ patient populations It's important to note that the LGBTQ+ population is not a monolith, Oosting stressed. A cis-gender, gay, White man might face different healthcare challenges than a trans person of color. Still, there are some common strategies that can equip a healthcare provider treating a patient from the LGBTQ+ community For starters, it is essential to understand the unique challenges facing patients. Queer people face a disproportionate share of social determinants of health, including a higher likelihood of housing insecurity. Social stigma, discrimination, higher odds of mental illness and higher odds of substance use disorder are also relevant, as is community violence. "We need to make sure that we're aware of how impactful these forces are on the health of LGBTQ+ folks as opposed to some inherent difference in our physiological selves," Oosting stressed. Other communication strategies that can support a better visit for LGBTQ+ patients can include the following: Asking patients' preferred names and pronouns at the first visit to normalize the conversation. Clinicians should properly document this information in the EHR.

Avoid assumptions about the patient, including and especially about interpersonal and familial relationships. Rather, providers can ask who is joining the patient today and whether the patient would like them included in the care plan.

Enable customizable patient intake forms with inclusive language.

Offer tailored patient education pamphlets and signage throughout the clinic. Healthcare professionals might also consider continuing medical education courses focused on treating LGBTQ+ individuals.

Training in cultural competency Continuing education about LGBTQ+ populations and embedding that type of coursework into medical education curricula has been a professional bright spot for Oosting. In her experience as an educator teaching classes about care for LGBTQ+ patients, she said she's mostly encountered clinicians making good-faith efforts to learn more. "That, to me, is incredibly reassuring," she explained. "The fact that so many folks see these communities as a priority for their education is very heartwarming and reassuring because it says that we have so many allies out there. Our community is large, but we cannot do this alone." Oosting also runs an organization called Rainbow Health Consulting that facilitates training for healthcare and related organizations across the country. But the mission isn't just about how to help LGBTQ+ populations; it's also about highlighting the healthcare strengths of those populations. For instance, folks steeped in LGBTQ+ healthcare are very well-versed in how to deliver preventive care effectively, and there's a lot the whole industry can learn from that. "That education piece for our allies is absolutely essential," she continued. "Most people have good intentions in their hearts. They want to use this proper terminology. They want to take proper care of folks. They just may not have had the education, they may not know where to start or they may be afraid of someone getting hurt or using a term improperly, so they don't try because they're nervous about hurting someone." Stronger provider education fortifies the medical workforce and expands the number of clinicians able to see and treat all patients equitably. Additionally, education helps strengthen and grow the community that props up LGBTQ+ healthcare efforts. As Oosting stated, the community is large, but they can't go it alone. Providers, equipped with the knowledge to treat and partner with LGBTQ+ individuals, must now join in advocacy efforts as certain types of LGBTQ+ healthcare are being limited.