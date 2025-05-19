71% of LGBTQ+ patients report healthcare discrimination

Seven in 10 LGBTQ+ patients have experienced healthcare discrimination or judgement from their healthcare providers, underscoring stark health disparities in the patient experience for sexual and gender minorities, according to survey data from Bespoke Surgical.

The survey of more than 1,500 Americans, including both LGBTQ+ and heterosexual patients, found that queer and gender diverse individuals have uncomfortable healthcare experiences far more often than their straight counterparts.

While 71% of LGBTQ+ patients said they've felt judged by their healthcare provider, only 42% of heterosexual survey respondents said the same.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community also reported that their healthcare providers have dismissed their medical concerns, an issue some in the industry call medical gaslighting. According to the survey, 49% of LGBTQ+ patients have experienced this.

Poor healthcare experiences damage patient-provider relationship Poor healthcare experiences characterized by judgement and dismissal are ultimately harming the patient-provider relationship, the survey showed, particularly by discouraging LGBTQ+ patients from being fully honest and transparent with their clinicians. Notably, a fifth of LGBTQ+ patients said they feel uncomfortable sharing their sexual orientation or gender identity with their doctor, a rate that's eight times higher than for straight patients. When looking at non-binary individuals alone, that number increases to 40%. "Transparency can be lifesaving in the medical world. Because of this, it is crucial that patients trust their doctors and feel understood," Dr. Evan Goldstein, founder of Bespoke Surgical, said in a press release. "It is clear for LGBTQ+ people this is not always the case -- many feel judged and uncomfortable with their available medical practices, leading to dishonesty." To be clear, lying is not common, regardless of a patient's sexual orientation or gender identity. However, the survey data showed that members of the LGBTQ+ community are more likely to lie to their doctors than their heterosexual counterparts (36% versus 16%), likely due to their fear of stigma and judgement. And the types of things LGBTQ+ patients lie about are telling. For example, they are nearly twice as likely to lie about their drug use, mental health, number of sexual partners and sexual dysfunction. These are all topics LGBTQ+ survey respondents said they dislike discussing with their providers. But there are also things both straight and LGBTQ+ patients lie about in nearly equal measure, such as smoking or vaping, diet and exercise habits or relationship status. This is unsurprising, given data indicating LGBTQ+ patients are disproportionately concerned their clinicians will judge their sexual orientation or gender expression. The survey showed that the biggest barriers to a transparent patient-provider relationship for LGBTQ+ patients include a fear of judgement, stigma and assumptions.