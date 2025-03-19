What is medical gaslighting, and why should docs care?

Medical gaslighting is an increasingly popular term among patients that every healthcare professional should care about.

Derived from the more general term "gaslighting," medical gaslighting describes a dismissive and invalidating healthcare experience. When a provider downplays a patient's symptoms or the severity of those symptoms, that constitutes medical gaslighting.

Of course, there's some nuance to these situations. Healthcare providers balance a lot when examining a patient, and there's the very real issue of assessing what could be psychosomatic symptoms. That leaves a lot of gray area between a provider exploring all diagnostic options and a patient who feels dismissed and disrespected.

However, it's safe to assume that nearly every clinician prioritizes a good patient experience and, therefore, likely wants to avoid medical gaslighting. By understanding what constitutes medical gaslighting and who is most affected by it, healthcare providers can identify communication strategies to avoid situations where patients feel dismissed.

Defining medical gaslighting In short, medical gaslighting can refer to a healthcare experience that was invalidating for a patient, according to a Harvard Health Publishing article on the matter. "Medical gaslighting describes when healthcare professionals seem to invalidate or ignore your concerns," Heidi Godman, executive editor of the Harvard Letter, wrote in the piece. Medical gaslighting can happen when a healthcare provider ignores symptoms or complaints, denies care, denies symptoms or downplays symptoms. At the crux of it all is invalidation, said a group of researchers writing in a 2024 American Journal of Medicine article. "We define 'medical gaslighting' as an act that invalidates a patient's genuine clinical concern without proper medical evaluation because of physician ignorance, implicit bias or medical paternalism," the report authors wrote. Indeed, that part about "proper medical evaluation" is important, they continued. That is because the medical examination can present a friction point for patients and providers. When a clinician dismisses patient concerns without a thorough medical evaluation, that constitutes textbook medical gaslighting, the American Journal of Medicine authors suggested. But when a clinician does perform a thorough exam, gray area emerges. Specifically, patients with known histories of psychiatric/somatoform disorder can present challenges to physicians seeking to validate genuine patient concerns while also avoiding unnecessary testing and evaluation. There are also cases where a physician might decline patient needs for clinical reasons, the researchers added. For example, there might be some medical or physiological futility to a treatment the patient requested, like a patient requesting antibiotics for the common cold. Declining that treatment course is not medical gaslighting; it's antibiotic stewardship. Still, healthcare providers need to practice good patient-provider communication skills to demonstrate why they do not align with the patient's presented symptoms or needs. Using clear and direct language to discuss why common cold symptoms do not require an antibiotic can support a better discourse and reduce the risk of the patient feeling dismissed or invalidated. After all, medical gaslighting does come with consequences. In addition to making for a bad patient experience, medical gaslighting can pose patient safety risks as well as the following problems: Loss of trust in the healthcare provider or overall healthcare institution.

Poor patient experience.

Frustration and emotional distress.

Worsening of health conditions.

Missed diagnosis.

Delayed diagnosis.

Incorrect treatment. Medical professionals seeking to prevent medical gaslighting should consider its causes and enhance their communication strategies accordingly.

Causes of medical gaslighting Medical gaslighting is likely unintentional and not malicious. After all, very few healthcare providers set out to do harm. Per the American Journal of Medicine authors, gaslighting in medical settings can be due to the following: Lack of knowledge or awareness of certain diseases.

Preconceived notions of how certain diseases present.

Unconscious or implicit bias toward certain patient populations.

Medical paternalism. Cognitive bias and limited disease knowledge Cognitive bias refers to how the brain parses through information to come to an informed conclusion. It refers to the human brain's tendency to simplify information processing through a filter of personal experiences and preferences. Although experts say that filtering mechanism can be effective, it can also limit or cause errors in thought. In a medical setting, cognitive bias can lead to instances of medical gaslighting. Healthcare providers might interpret patient symptoms through a filter of cognitive bias, leading them to dismiss or downplay patient symptoms. Similarly, healthcare providers might filter patient reports through a lack of disease knowledge. A clinician with limited experience with certain diseases might not be able to draw accurate conclusions about a set of symptoms. This issue is exacerbated for conditions like long COVID, systemic lupus erythematosus and chronic Lyme disease, all of which have a limited clinical evidence base. Because these disease states are complex and not well understood "many patients ending up on a diagnostic odyssey and having their complaints repeatedly dismissed or misdiagnosed in clinical settings," the American Journal of Medicine authors explained. "In reality, 'functional' neurological symptoms or even florid psychiatric manifestations can often be caused by an underlying organic etiology but get misdiagnosed as primary mental health conditions due to physician ignorance and inadequate investigative efforts." Notably, the problem of cognitive bias persists and perhaps even increases as the use of clinical algorithms increases. AI is not immune to cognitive bias, nor racial or sex biases, which can contribute to medical gaslighting. Implicit bias No human is free from bias, healthcare providers included. In fact, implicit bias is one of the most commonly cited contributors to medical gaslighting. When a healthcare provider holds preconceived notions about certain patient populations -- whether they are aware of these biases or not -- that can color the way they treat the patient. For example, a common medical narrative about Black women is that they do not feel pain to the extent that other women do. This implicit bias might lead a healthcare provider to dismiss pain symptoms or withhold pain medications. Indeed, medical gaslighting affects certain patient populations more often than others, experts agree. Most articles indicate that medical gaslighting is most commonly reported among the following populations: Women.

Older adults.

Racial/ethnic minorities.

LGBTQ+ individuals.

Psychiatric patients.

Patients with chronic illnesses or chronic pain. In one KFF survey, nearly half of women reported feeling dismissed by their healthcare providers or as though their providers made assumptions about them. In another 2022 survey from MITRE conducted by Harris Poll, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ individuals and chronically ill patients said they experienced bias from their healthcare providers. Over half of the 2,000 surveyed patients said they felt dismissed, ignored or not believed by their healthcare providers. Researchers indicated a link between implicit bias and poor patient-provider interactions. Medical paternalism, imbalanced power dynamics Medical paternalism refers to the power hierarchies that have historically characterized the doctor-patient relationship. Sometimes described as a "doctor knows best" mindset, medical paternalism indicates that the healthcare provider has power over the patient. "In such cases, the arrogance of physician superiority may lead to clinical symptoms being ignored and patient concerns remaining unaddressed," according to the American Journal of Medicine authors. Medical paternalism compounds with cognitive bias and an industry-wide push for efficiency. When a healthcare provider has a paternalistic mindset, it may be more difficult to detect when cognitive bias is creeping into decision-making. That problem, coupled with a push for more efficiency, might also leave some clinicians not fully listening to or even outright ignoring patient symptoms that could shed light on a more accurate diagnosis.