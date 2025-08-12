Doximity acquires AI-powered clinical decision support tool

Doximity has acquired Pathway Medical, an AI-based clinical reference tool, for $63 million, deepening its AI capabilities.

Doximity is a digital platform for U.S. healthcare professionals. The company's members gain access to a medical network and digital health tools, including telehealth capabilities via its mobile app. The company has won the Best in KLAS award for video conferencing platforms two years in a row, due to customers giving it high overall performance scores.

Pathway Medical is an AI-powered platform that offers curated information to providers at the point of care from medical literature and clinical evidence sources. The platform pulls the appropriate information from a large, structured dataset, spanning guidelines, meta-analyses and randomized controlled trials across major specialties, including cardiology, internal medicine, neurology, general surgery, critical care and genetics. The venture-backed startup has various data curation standards in place, including an evidence-based search methodology and offering disclosures of the guideline authors' conflicts of interest.

"We're thrilled to welcome the Pathway team to Doximity," said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity, in the press release. "They've painstakingly built one of the best datasets in medicine, and it's going to take our clinical reference capabilities to an entirely new level."

The Pathway platform operates on a subscription model, but through the acquisition, it will be free for Doximity members. The transaction closed on July 29, 2025, for cash consideration of $26 million and up to $37 million in additional equity grants.

The acquisition highlights Doximity's ongoing interest in AI capabilities. The company already offers Doximity GPT, a generative AI tool for clinical notes, letters and patient instructions. The tool also provides AI-supported clinical decision support.

Using AI to power clinical decision support tools is becoming increasingly popular. AI-based clinical decision support tools can enhance various tasks, from predicting the risk of chronic disease complications to managing emergency department discharges. However, clinicians must remain wary of the potential risks of incorporating AI into clinical decision support.

