New Texas HIE agreement aims to end decades of data silos

Two major Texas health information exchange networks, or HIEs, have finalized a reciprocal data-sharing agreement in what a recent press release described as a historic, "golden spike" moment for interoperability in the state.

The Texas Health Services Authority (THSA) and C3HIE have long operated some of Texas' largest HIE infrastructures, but until now, data only flowed in one direction: C3HIE sent admission, discharge and transfer (ADT) notifications to THSA, which is responsible for delivering these alerts to Texas Medicaid. Under the new agreement, THSA will send its ADT data back to C3HIE, enabling providers to receive a more complete encounter picture through a single connection.

"This is a huge step for Texas… an opportunity of a whole network of data flowing between competitors," said Phil Beckett, CEO of THSA.

Jim Hoag, CEO of C3HIE, added that the change closes a long-standing gap.

"This is the first time that a reciprocal agreement will enable the THSA data to come back to us," he said.

Decades of fragmentation across Texas HIEs Historically, HIEs in Texas have operated independently, creating pockets of information that limited statewide visibility into patient encounters. According to Hoag, providers connected with multiple notification services to get full notification coverage. Health plans also built their own "single pipe" connections to hospitals, bypassing HIEs when data proved unreliable or incomplete. This resulted in numerous networks delivering partial data, and duplicate alerts that were limited in their usefulness for care coordination. "You don't go to the bakery for a bag of flour, you go for a croissant. What I feel like what we've been delivering has been ingredients," said Beckett. "Providers… don't want to connect to 50 different places and then have to go put it in their own baking machine and make something useful out of it."

What unified access means for providers, patients and payers By pooling the ADT feeds of both networks, THSA and C3HIE expect to give providers more complete encounter data and reduce the administrative burden of maintaining multiple connections. Studies show that more complete data improves healthcare delivery, leading to better outcomes. Unified access directly supports value-based care models, which depend on efficient, timely notifications to track outcomes, coordinate care transitions and prevent avoidable utilization. "If we can get data to help providers take care of their patients, then we're going to pass that along," Hoag said. However, making data more actionable is essential, Beckett added. "Our mission is not to share data. That's a mechanism to improve healthcare outcomes and reduce costs. We only do that by people using the data," he said.

One man's vision of interoperability The data exchange agreement fundamentally changes the way HIEs do business in the state. Now, Beckett reports, HIEs will no longer have to compete based on the data they can provide. "As a provider, I don't have to pick one or the other for the data that I get. I'm [deciding based] on services," he said. Hoag added that Beckett's vision for interoperability was a driving factor to move the agreement forward. "Phil [Beckett] discussed reciprocal data sharing between the regionals [in open board meetings]. If you're sharing all your data with THSA, then THSA would share back," Hoag said. Both leaders acknowledged that breaking down silos is necessary for long-term sustainability. "It doesn't financially help either of our organizations in the short term," Beckett said. "But the long-term goal is strength in Texas and what we can do for patients and physicians and hospitals and payers. Health plans want single pipes of data… They'll work around the HIEs in Texas." With the new agreement in place, payers may no longer need workarounds to access complete data.