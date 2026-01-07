2026: The year of uncertainty for healthcare financial leaders

When asked to predict what one word would describe the overall tone of 2026 for healthcare financial leaders, Steve Wasson almost immediately said "uncertainty."

2025 brought a sea change of transformation to the healthcare industry. With a new administration came a surplus of policy changes, and advancements in technology seemed to outpace adoption within healthcare organizations. Patients also continued to shift their priorities and demanded more convenient, accessible care from their providers.

"There's uncertainty heading into 2026 in terms of what exactly these changes are going to bring," Wasson, the chief data and intelligence officer at Strata Decision Technology, explained in an interview with RevCycle Management.

Healthcare executives are wondering how changes across all these areas could affect their organization's position, whether it be financial, clinical, or operational. They are now tasked with devising a plan to navigate these shifts, their potential impacts and new priorities that will emerge this year.

But new opportunities to become more efficient, leverage technology and deliver more value to patients are ready for the taking, according to industry leaders.

Higher uninsured rates will affect payer mix The big question on every healthcare leader's mind is: How will policy changes affect the uninsured rate? The Trump administration announced an overhaul of federal healthcare programs, especially Medicaid. Everywhere leaders turned in 2025, the president and Congress were debating some aspect of healthcare. The most significant were Medicaid policy changes in the spending law passed in the summer of 2025, also known as the One Big Beautiful Bill, and the expiration of enhanced premium subsidies for the Affordable Care Act's Marketplace plans during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. These changes will affect how people access coverage and if they can maintain it in 2026 and beyond. In fact, 10 million people are slated to lose insurance coverage by 2034 under the One Big Beautiful Bill alone, according to estimates from the Congressional Budget Office. The expiration of the enhanced premium subsidies for Marketplace plans is also likely to deter many people from reenrollment, as premiums are now expected to more than double in 2026, according to KFF calculations. That could translate to 4.8 million more uninsured people, according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Wasson also advised healthcare leaders to look at the growing unemployment rate as it relates to their payer mix. When you're talking about 1 and 2% margins, you get a couple of payer mix changes in your pool of patients, and that can really have an impact. Steve Wasson, chief data and intelligence officer, Strata Decision Technology "Unemployment is not always talked about in the context of healthcare performance, but the reason that I keep my eye on it is that when you have unemployment ticking up one or two percentage points, people go from commercial to uninsured," he said. "That payer mix shift can really change the dynamic. When you're talking about 1 and 2% margins, you get a couple of payer mix changes in your pool of patients, and that can really have an impact." The bottom line for the bottom line? Expect more uncompensated care costs and bad debt starting in 2026. This year will bring the start of major changes to insurance coverage in the U.S., prompting healthcare leaders to prepare their organizations for how this shift in payer mix will impact their communities, specifically. "As a CEO or CFO looking at 2026, all those variables are going to play out differently in your geographic region and your patient populations," Wasson stated. "So, it's hard to know what that's going to bring. That uncertainty is in your mind, and it brings delayed decision-making. It means, hey, we were going to do this thing, but maybe I'll wait and see."

The breaking point for healthcare affordability With major shifts in payer mix coming down, healthcare leaders need to take a hard look at healthcare affordability. This is one of the areas in which patients are hyper-focused, with some even weighing costs with accessing care at all. "Patients are increasingly demanding affordability, especially in a year where costs will skyrocket as Medicaid braces for cuts by 2027, and as premium costs skyrocket on the exchanges. This will have direct implications on access to care as well, as patients lose or forego coverage due to policy changes and rising costs," said Theresa Dreyer, CEO of the Health Care Transformation Task Force. Delaying care will only exacerbate the affordability problem. When patients skip routine and preventive services, they are likely to land in the emergency department for more serious, possibly life-threatening conditions. Without insurance, that visit costs between $1,500 and $3,000, on average, according to BetterCare.com. Affordability is on the radar for healthcare leaders, says Lauren O’Hanlon, principal at Deloitte. Deloitte's 2026 US Health Care Outlook report found that 26% of healthcare executives think affordability of coverage and medical services will remain a defining trend this year. "Continued escalating cost pressures for patients are the main driver, as well as gaps in care and the rising cost of coverage," O'Hanlon explained. Healthcare organizations positioned to survive this affordability crisis are those that earn and maintain consumer trust, explains Kulleni Gebreyes, M.D., Deloitte's vice chair and U.S. life sciences and health care industry leader. "Consumers may be writing a prescription for their health care expectations: personalized, proactive, and purpose driven," she wrote. "Yet some organizations remain focused on the old regimen of episodic, transactional care." As patients seek to squeeze the most value from their healthcare dollars, organizations must align with a more consumer-driven approach to operations. That means giving consumers what they want: price transparency, affordable medical services, more convenient accessibility and, of course, technology. "Digital and artificial intelligence tools could be essential levers that redefine how care is delivered," O'Hanlon elaborated. "A path forward could also involve investment in digital platforms and AI tools that have the potential to expand access, enhance affordability, and drive improvements in outcomes and engagement."