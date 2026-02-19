Hims & Hers continues global expansion with $1.15B acquisition

Continuing its global push, direct-to-consumer telehealth provider Hims & Hers Health announced plans to acquire Australian digital health company Eucalyptus. The transaction is valued at up to $1.15 billion, with approximately $240 million payable in cash upon closing.

Eucalyptus operates several direct-to-consumer (DTC) digital health clinics, including Juniper, focused on weight management; Pilot, focused on men's health; and Kin, focused on reproductive healthcare. As of February 2026, Eucalyptus' virtual clinics have served more than 775,000 customers.

The company is headquartered in Australia, but also has a presence in Japan, the UK, Germany and Canada. It was the first Australian telehealth business to receive accreditation from the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards.

Hims & Hers Founder and CEO Andrew Dudum explained in the press release that the acquisition enables the company to enter new markets and serve customers globally, putting it on "the path to becoming the leading global consumer health platform, where everyone can access the best care for their needs, regardless of where they live."

The company also highlighted its intention to partner with regional experts to meet each region's unique customer needs.

Hims & Hers Health has had global ambitions for years. In 2021, it acquired London-based Honest Health, expanding its footprint into the U.K. More recently, it acquired ZAVA in 2025, a digital health platform in Europe, allowing the company to establish its presence in Germany, France and Ireland. It also entered the Canadian market in late 2025.

"Healthcare challenges are global, and so is demand for simpler, more transparent, more personalized healthcare -- but how that comes to life will look different for each market," Andrew Dudum, Hims & Hers founder and CEO, wrote in a note on the company's website. "That's why we've always taken a local-led approach to global expansion, where we partner with experts to enter new markets in a way that makes room for the nuance of each territory."

The latest acquisition, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, is expected to close in mid-2026. Eucalyptus CEO Tim Doyle will become the senior vice president of international at Hims & Hers after the acquisition is completed.

Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers the virtual healthcare landscape, including telehealth, remote patient monitoring and digital therapeutics.