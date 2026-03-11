Where healthcare stands on interoperability in 2026: progress and challenges

LAS VEGAS -- Interoperability has long been a priority for the healthcare sector, with a broad consensus on the need for seamless data exchange. The CMS interoperability framework, along with an increasing volume of records exchanged under TEFCA, indicates that healthcare is getting closer to its goal of improving nationwide interoperability.

Throughout sessions and interviews at this year's HIMSS conference, experts shared their thoughts on industry-wide progress toward interoperability to date. They acknowledged that healthcare has made significant strides, but considerable work still lies ahead in 2026 and beyond.

TEFCA achieves key milestones Health IT professionals can no longer discuss interoperability in healthcare without considering TEFCA, the federal initiative intended to enable data exchange across health information networks. In December 2023, TEFCA went live, sparking the designation of Qualified Health Information Networks (QHINs). By February 2026, nearly 500 million health records had been exchanged through TEFCA, up from 10 million in January 2025, according to the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy/Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ASTP/ONC). Just a month later, that number is up to 600 million, Mariann Yeager, CEO of The Sequoia Project, said in a HIMSS session on Tuesday. The Sequoia Project is the Recognized Coordinating Entity (RCE) for TEFCA, meaning it is responsible for developing, implementing and maintaining the Common Agreement component of it. It also works with ASTP to designate QHINs. "TEFCA is going from being in development mode to implementation rollout," Yeager said in an interview. "We saw tremendous growth in 2025." To Yeager, that rapid growth makes sense, given that 11 QHINs have been designated since TEFCA went live at the end of 2023, and those QHINs are now bringing their connections on board and ramping up data exchange. "Once you do those things and you prove that the connections work and that they fit within workflow, and then people start using it, that's a natural trajectory," Yeager said. "It's so important to note the speed at which adoption has occurred. And in other earlier iterations of trust framework approaches, it took a lot longer. So, I think that shows a maturation, which is really important." Other progress made under TEFCA, Yeager explained, includes the formation of the TEFCA QHIN caucus, the TEFCA cybersecurity council and the TEFCA participant/subparticipant caucus. These caucuses were designed to give stakeholders a way to provide input and vote on changes, encouraging feedback and iterations. A true milestone was achieved, Yeager suggested, when the RCE established its governance procedures. "Once people started exchanging information, that triggered the formation of a transitional governance structure, and there was a defined timeframe to stand up more fully established governance with the caucuses and the governing council. And that took place in early 2025 and they immediately mobilized," Yeager said during the session. "In a matter of months, they informed policy development, and they provided feedback on important use cases on individual access and treatment." Yeager highlighted significant progress on expanding TEFCA's footprint and increasing transparency and engagement as TEFCA settles into its implementation phase. "We always want to make sure that TEFCA is not theoretical, it's not philosophical. It really is about getting boots on the ground for exchange to occur," Yeager said.

CMS interoperability framework moves the needle The CMS interoperability framework, which was established in July 2025 as part of a broader initiative out of the White House to promote the nation's health IT capabilities, has also pushed interoperability forward. The voluntary framework requires participating entities to provide or facilitate access to data using FHIR APIs and provide appointment notifications using FHIR subscriptions. Entities that voluntarily meet the CMS criteria would become "CMS aligned networks" if they showcase the criteria objectives in the first quarter of 2026, CMS said at the time. In March, Clover Health became the first payer to go live on a CMS aligned network. "CMS is trying to make a lot of progress, even though they know it's not going to be perfect, but they're trying to really move the needle, and we're seeing that," Edward Yurcisin, chief technology officer of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), said in an interview. From Yeager's point of view, CMS' interoperability focus has positively elevated the issue of interoperability, with the initiative serving as a complement to Sequoia's efforts as the RCE to promote TEFCA. "I think it's exciting to see that kind of leadership. It's important. When you have high-level officials talking about this issue, it shows that it's not just a technical issue. This is strategic, and we all need it to work," she said. Aashima Gupta, global director of healthcare at Google Cloud, also expressed appreciation for the framework. "I'm very encouraged by the work CMS is doing, especially the interoperability pledge and mandating having API-level access for the common clinical data set," Gupta said in an interview. "So, that was very encouraging from a regulatory standpoint." The CMS interoperability framework is still in its early stages, but experts suggest that CMS amplifying interoperability and encouraging participation in FHIR-based exchange has the potential to contribute positive change.