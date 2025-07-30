Tech giants, providers back CMS health tech ecosystem initiative

CMS secured voluntary commitments from major tech companies, health systems, patient-facing app developers and payers to build and participate in the CMS interoperability framework at a White House "Make Health Tech Great Again" event on Wednesday. Companies including Amazon, Apple, Google and OpenAI pledged their support for CMS' new health tech ecosystem initiative.

Wednesday's event focused on two broad directives: establishing an interoperability framework to improve information sharing between patients and providers, and increasing the availability of personalized tools so patients have the information they need to make health decisions.

"For decades, bureaucrats and entrenched interests buried health data and blocked patients from taking control of their health," HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., said in a press release. "That ends today. We're tearing down digital walls, returning power to patients, and rebuilding a health system that serves the people."

CMS unveils interoperability framework CMS announced a voluntary interoperability framework with the goal of advancing patient access and empowerment, provider access and delegation, data availability, network connectivity, and security. CMS described the criteria as a "voluntary blueprint for modern health data exchange that puts patients and providers first." For example, by July 4, 2026, the framework requires participating entities to provide or facilitate access to data using FHIR APIs, chart notes and clinical documents as FHIR attachments and provide appointment and encounter notifications using FHIR subscriptions. Entities that voluntarily meet the CMS criteria will become "CMS aligned networks" if they showcase the criteria objectives in the first quarter of 2026. More than 20 companies, including athenahealth, Innovaccer and Epic, pledged to meet the framework criteria. "We pledge to work collaboratively to implement the CMS Interoperability Framework and become a CMS Aligned Network," the companies promised. "We commit to empowering patients, providers, and their apps -- and, where appropriate, payers -- with real-time access to complete and secure health information, in ways that protect patient privacy and follow applicable standards and regulations, without friction or delay." Additionally, 11 health systems and seven EHR vendors committed to participate, pledging to enable customer participation in CMS aligned networks and to "kill the clipboard," or replace paper intake forms with digital check-in methods. Participants include Intermountain Health, Amazon, Cleveland Clinic and CVS Health.