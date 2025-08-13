OCR updates HIPAA FAQs following health tech initiative launch

The HHS Office for Civil Rights, or OCR, updated its HIPAA Privacy Rule frequently asked questions to include guidance on permitted disclosures of protected health information to value-based care arrangements and the types of PHI individuals can request access to under HIPAA.

HHS said that the new and updated FAQs support CMS' July 2025 launch of its health tech ecosystem initiative. The initiative aims to create a patient-centric healthcare ecosystem through a new interoperability framework and a series of pledges from major tech companies, patient-facing app developers and payers to increase the availability of personalized digital health tools.

The HIPAA Privacy Rule FAQs do not constitute changes to HIPAA regulations. Rather, they provide clarity on certain aspects of HIPAA to help covered entities understand the law's complexities.

"Specifically, the HIPAA FAQs address how covered health care providers are permitted to disclose PHI to value-based care arrangements for treatment purposes, and what health information is included in a designated record set and thus subject to the individual's right to access such information," OCR said in a statement.

PHI disclosures to value-based care arrangements The newest FAQ asks: "Does the HIPAA Privacy Rule permit a covered health care provider to disclose protected health information to value-based care arrangements, such as accountable care organizations, for treatment purposes without the individual's authorization?" Value-based care is a form of reimbursement that ties payment amounts to patient outcomes. Examples of value-based care models include accountable care organizations, bundled payments and patient-centered medical homes. In response, OCR clarified that the HIPAA Privacy Rule does permit a covered entity to disclose PHI without authorization from a patient to participants in value-based care arrangements for treatment purposes. OCR reasoned that the Privacy Rule defines "treatment" as "the provision, coordination, or management of health care and related services by one or more health care providers, including the coordination or management of health care by a health care provider with a third party; consultation between health care providers relating to a patient; or the referral of a patient for health care from one health care provider to another." "Thus, the definition incorporates the necessary interaction of more than one entity," OCR stated, meaning that a covered entity could disclose PHI, "regardless of to whom the disclosure is made," as long as that disclosure is made for treatment purposes.