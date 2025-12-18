Exploring Nemours' pediatric at-home care program

Healthcare provided in the home offers numerous benefits for patients. Care-at-home programs enable patients to recover in the comfort of their own homes, surrounded by loved ones and familiar surroundings, enhancing healthcare access, patient satisfaction and engagement.

To bring these at-home care benefits to a pediatric population, Nemours Children's Health has launched an Advanced Care at Home program -- the nation's first pediatric at-home care program designed by a freestanding children's hospital.

"Our philosophy is if children can be cared for in the home, they should be cared for in the home," said Jane Mericle, executive vice president, chief nursing executive and patient operations officer at Nemours Children’s Health. "We really believe that it's the environment that allows the best healing and health. Certainly, there are times that a hospital is necessary, but we wanted to limit the time that they had to be there."

Nemours' Advanced Care at Home program aims to discharge hospitalized patients to their homes as soon as possible, utilizing virtual care tools such as synchronous telehealth and remote patient monitoring (RPM) to continue their care at home.

Though care-at-home programs are not new, implementing them for the pediatric population requires leaders to consider the unique needs of pediatric patients. Nemours addressed its pediatric care-specific challenges by creating workflows and family support structures that take those needs into account.

How the Advanced Care at Home program works Chris Beaty, Nemours' vice president of operational innovation, described the Advanced Care at Home program as a virtual, technology-enabled care model. Through the program, pediatric patients who are medically stable but still require care can be discharged to their homes. Here, patients and their families receive virtual visits and RPM-supported services. Various pediatric populations can benefit from this type of at-home care. For example, infants cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) after birth often require additional support even after they are deemed ready to go home, Beaty said. The program enables hospital care teams to continue to support the baby's development at home. "And what's super cool about this is we can customize the technology package and the level of intensity in support that we can provide in the home setting," he said. He added that the hospital can provide a Bluetooth-enabled weight scale to parents, allowing them to weigh their baby at home, so the care team can remotely track whether the baby is meeting weight milestones. Or, for babies who require feeding through a tube, care teams can virtually check in on the babies and their families, offering re-education on how to manage the tube. Clinicians also perform virtual rounding, conducting visual assessments and answering questions, until the child is ready to "graduate" from the program and transition to outpatient services, Beaty shared.

How the program is benefiting patients and families The at-home care program offers patients the option of recovering in familiar surroundings, which benefits both patients and their families. "Kids do better when they're eating their own food, interacting with their siblings, playing in their home, sleeping in their own bed," Beaty said. "Families do better when they're not burdened with having to take time off at work and/or transportation to the hospital while caring for their other children. So, this just makes sense." The program has cared for more than 120 patients since its launch in June 2025. According to hospital data, it has prevented 27 inpatient readmissions and 91 emergency department visits. Mericle noted that the program enables the Nemours team to provide wraparound care to patients, tracking their progress and escalating their care. For instance, pediatric patients can also virtually connect with specialists if needed. "Our ultimate goal in this program was quality and safety," Mericle said. While the patient outcomes data is significant, Mericle also highlighted the benefits that are not as easily measurable. "I can't underestimate the stress on parents bringing a baby or a child home from a hospital where they're getting 24/7 care and all of a sudden, [they're home] -- our parents will tell us that they have felt pretty alone and pretty anxious," she said. "But when they know that they can call us and immediately get either a nurse or a provider, and we can escalate care as necessary…I think that what our families are telling us is that it really allows them to relax a bit."