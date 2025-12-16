Tips for employers weighing GLP-1 coverage, health IT vendors

Employers considering coverage for GLP-1 weight loss medications need to assess how they'll tailor eligibility pathways, support for healthy behavior change and guidance if employees choose to discontinue the medication, according to a new report from the Peterson Health Technology Institute.

Particularly, the PHTI report calls on employers to better assess the market landscape for vendors that can provide those services and streamline their GLP-1 coverage processes.

The GLP-1 drug coverage debate has been top-of-mind for many employers.

The medications have been proven effective at managing a number of health conditions, particularly diabetes and overweight or obesity. There's a lot to gain from improving employee access to the drugs, both in terms of health outcomes and, potentially, cost savings.

But GLP-1s also come with a high price tag. With nearly 58 million commercially insured adults eligible for the medications, it might not be financially feasible for employers to include GLP-1s as part of their benefits, despite promises of healthcare cost savings down the road.

"Employers are also concerned about high rates of patients discontinuing therapy because most users regain a significant portion of their weight after stopping medications -- negating clinical and potential economic benefits of the drugs," PHTI wrote in the report.

This latest report seeks to help employers weigh their decisions, drawing on expert interviews, Purchaser Advisory Council member interviews, vendor data and employer-reported utilization and cost trends.

Should employers choose to cover GLP-1s, they must consider the systems they have in place to control utilization. Specifically, they must determine more targeted GLP-1 coverage, systems to help users maintain GLP-1 medication adherence and guidance when users choose to discontinue the drug.

Employers tap health IT to streamline GLP-1 use Most employers that cover GLP-1s are using some type of health IT to help streamline coverage and utilization, the PHTI report suggested. "These virtual solutions promise to help employers identify workers who are eligible for coverage, provide access to clinical programs that can improve health outcomes and, as a result, achieve increased budget predictability," the report authors said. In terms of determining coverage, employers can use virtual programs to help limit or focus access by way of limited provider networks, defined clinical risk criteria or step therapy protocols. When employees do access GLP-1 medications, virtual programs can help support them in lifestyle change, weight loss programs, nutritional coaching and proactive side effective management. The goal is medication adherence, the PHTI researchers said, as data shows significant drug discontinuation that risks poor outcomes. Finally, virtual programs can assist with "supported discontinuation," the report authors said. These options are good for individuals who want to taper or discontinue their GLP-1 use but still preserve clinical, economic and productivity gains from the initial medication use. "Together, these strategies reflect employers' shift to focusing on building sustainable, clinically integrated approaches that balance access, affordability and long-term health outcomes," the report authors explained.