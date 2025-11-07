Omada Health to prescribe GLP-1s

Omada Health announced plans to prescribe anti-obesity medications, including GLP-1s, during its most recent earnings call.

On Nov. 6, the virtual chronic care provider announced its financial results for the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal year 2025. The company reported revenues of $68 million, up 49% from Q3 2024. It also increased membership to 831,000, a 53% increase from Q3 2024. These results also build on the $61 million in revenue and 752,000 members the company reported in Q2 2025.

During the earnings call, company leaders announced plans to add a prescribing capability to its GLP-1 care track program. The program supports patients taking anti-obesity medications, offering nutrition guidance, education and access to health coaches and cardiometabolic specialists. Now, obesity care providers in all 50 states will also be able to prescribe the medications through the program.

"We believe it addresses many of today's market needs and positions us to better support the next wave of oral and injectable GLP-1 therapies, which, we believe, will span various price points in the future," said Sean Duffy, co-founder, CEO and director of Omada Health during the earnings call.

The new prescribing capability aims to support patients from the initial prescription of anti-obesity medications through the duration of their treatment. Omada will use clinical eligibility, health metrics and behavioral data gleaned from care it has already provided to its GLP-1 care track patients to guide prescribing decisions and care plans. Company leaders clarified that the medications prescribed will not be compounded medications. They will be branded medications fulfilled by the pharmacy of the member's choice, Duffy noted.

Founded in 2011, Omada Health also offers digital health programs focused on prediabetes, diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal issues. The programs leverage telehealth and remote patient monitoring to manage chronic disease between clinic visits. The company went public in June 2025.

The move into GLP-1 prescribing comes on the heels of an agreement between the Trump administration and Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to sell GLP-1 drugs for obesity and diabetes to some Medicare enrollees for $245 a month.

GLP-1s remain widely used in the U.S., with nearly 12% of Americans having used the drugs for weight loss, according to a RAND report. Based on a survey of 8,793 Americans in April and May 2025, the report also shows that 14% of Americans said they are interested in using the drugs.

Omada Health leaders repeatedly pointed to the strong demand for GLP-1s among its members.

"During the current selling season, we have seen healthy activity and continued interest in Omada's programs, especially our GLP-1 Care Track, which we believe can position us well for success in 2026 and beyond," said Omada President Wei-Li Shao.

CFO Steven Cook further noted that the strong adoption of the company's GLP-1 program was one of the primary factors driving its member and revenue growth.

