Which patients face barriers accessing GLP-1 prescriptions?

White patients were more likely to access a GLP-1 prescription than their Black and Hispanic counterparts, giving credence to fears of race-based health disparities with the blockbuster weight loss drug.

The data, published as a research note in JAMA Health Forum, also revealed that patients with comorbid diabetes and obesity had an easier time accessing the drug compared to patients with diabetes only, indicating hangups with insurance coverage.

These findings come as healthcare experts discuss how patients can feasibly access such high-cost medications.

GLP-1s have proven effective for numerous use cases, including its indications for diabetes control and weight management.

But as of 2024, the average retail price for these drugs before insurance kicks in was more than $900 per month, the report authors wrote. Such a high price tag can create affordability issues, leaving some patients in need facing barriers to filling their GLP-1 prescriptions.

Racial disparities in GLP-1 prescription fills Looking at a sample of nearly 10,000 GLP-1 prescriptions for just over 6,000 unique patients, the researchers uncovered racial disparities in prescription fills. Across the entire study population, 60.1% of GLP-1 prescriptions got filled, but that wasn't the case for racial and ethnic minorities. Just over half of Black patients (55.3%) filled their GLP-1 prescription, while 58.4% of Hispanic patients did the same. That's compared to 60.9% of White patients who filled their GLP-1 prescription. Cost and affordability are typical culprits for unfilled prescriptions, most researchers agree, and that could be the case with GLP-1 drugs, too. The mean out-of-pocket cost for a GLP-1 prescription was $71.90, the study authors said. For Black patients, it was $41.15, while Hispanic patients saw a $63.69 price tag. For White patients, the cost was $78.37. Differences in cost are likely the result of insurance coverage and the use of different GLP-1s, the researchers posited. And even though Black and Hispanic patients tended to see lower prices for GLP-1s, disparities in prescription fill rates could indicate larger economic problems. Indeed, individuals might have different costs thresholds that dissuade prescription access. What feels expensive for one patient might be affordable for another.