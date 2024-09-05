Is care management missing from the GLP-1 drug discourse?

Prescriptions for GLP-1s are becoming commonplace, and although obesity and diabetes experts all know that weight loss drugs can be an integral part of overall chronic disease management, the murky landscape for drug coverage and access is complicating matters.

In the first part of this series about chronic disease management with diabetes and weight loss drugs, we touched base with providers who shared the best practices for treating patients getting this new class of drugs. GLP-1 medications are an effective part of diabetes, heart disease and obesity treatment, but they need to be complemented by wraparound patient care to support intensive lifestyle change.

Engaging patients around diet and nutrition, physical activity and other lifestyle factors, plus prescribing a GLP-1, is integral to long-term success, most experts agree.

"Because what we know about obesity care is evidence-based, we don't typically approach it that way," said Enrica Basilico, MD, a weight loss specialist with Providence Swedish in Seattle, referencing the around 15% to 20% of body weight GLP-1 users can expect even without any lifestyle intervention.

"We don't just say, 'Hey, take the drugs, see you in a year.'"

Providers will want to engage patients in shared decision-making when prescribing GLP-1 medications and set up a multidisciplinary care team to ensure patients are engaged in all four pillars of obesity care management (lifestyle, nutrition, physical activity and medical interventions).

That care management process usually happens when a patient visits with a physician.

We don't just say, 'Hey, take the drugs, see you in a year.' Enrica Basilico, MDWeight loss specialist, Providence Swedish in Seattle

But weight loss has been largely stigmatized and commercialized, adding a layer of complexity that can make obesity difficult to treat. That, plus the numerous options for remote prescribing, care management and even drug compounding, have fueled misconceptions and even obscured best practices for obesity care management.

Perils of bypassing holistic care management Wraparound patient engagement doesn't just put patients on the track to better outcomes; it can prevent them from derailing altogether. For Barbara Eichorst, MS, RD, CDCES, vice president of health care programs at the American Diabetes Association, strong patient engagement and care management means helping patients mitigate the side effects they might feel when taking a GLP-1. "It's a medication that has a lot of side effects, especially at the beginning," Eichorst said, citing the nausea, weakness and muscle loss many patients might experience. "That has become a very significant barrier because many people give up that medication because of the side effects at the beginning." Fundamentally, patients need to keep a close relationship with their prescribing clinician to ensure they can mitigate these side effects. Clinicians are also responsible for titrating the dosage slowly to reduce the intensity of side effects and avoid adverse drug interactions, Eichorst said. That physician has access to those diabetes care education specialists, the dieticians and the pharmacists. Barbara Eichorst, MS, RD, CDCESVice president of health care programs, American Diabetes Association There's another logistical reason why patients need to be engaged in holistic care management: these drugs are simply hard to come by these days. "These medicines are meant to be used chronically, but there are a lot of challenges in getting the medications and maintaining coverage for the medication," Basilico noted. According to Novo Nordisk, the maker of Wegovy, U.S. patients use the medication for an average of six months before discontinuing. The drugmaker cited low availability. "If you haven't engaged in some of the behavior and lifestyle stuff, it's going to be even more challenging if you have a period where you don't have access to the medication," Basilico said. Healthcare providers might be used to helping patients access their medications, whether by discussing drug costs, filling out prior authorizations or advising patients about pharmacies. But in a dire GLP-1 shortage like the one the U.S. is seeing now, strong patient engagement will be a critical next step in helping to mitigate medication access and adherence woes.