Weighing employer GLP-1 coverage considerations

As the demand for blockbuster weight loss drugs continues to soar, the question of employer GLP-1 coverage will loom large.

The number of people taking GLP-1s or wanting to take the drugs is climbing. In a May 2024 KFF data brief, researchers found that 12% of patients in the U.S. have taken the drugs at some point in their lives. At the time of the survey, 6% of Americans were currently taking the drugs.

That number is expected to grow as more consumers clamor for the medications. In October 2024, PwC surveyed around 3,000 adults in the U.S. and found that between 30% and 35% are interested in taking a GLP-1.

With demand mounting, healthcare industry experts are faced with questions, not least of which concern employer GLP-1 coverage.

Barriers to accessing GLP-1s Right now, access to GLP-1s is left wanting. Around two-thirds (65%) of patients said in the PwC survey that they haven't started taking a GLP-1 yet because of cost. The list price for these medications ranges from $800 to $1,400 per month, according to GoodRx. This comes as insurance coverage remains murky. Right now, blockbuster weight loss drugs are usually only covered by insurance when they are being used to treat type 2 diabetes. Additionally, some employers choose to exclude GLP-1 drugs from their health plans, mostly because of the high price tag. That said, discussion churns as more employers consider the downstream consequences of not including these drugs in coverage. After all, GLP-1s have proved to effectively treat obesity, a chronic illness that carries a price tag of around $173 billion annually, according to the CDC. Treating obesity and other less-studied diseases could have a ripple effect that ultimately improves patients' overall health and well-being and potentially reduces downstream costs. Given that promise, the decision to cover GLP-1s is a big one for employers moving forward, according to Manuel Jurado, associate partner at The Dedham Group, a strategy consulting firm for the life sciences. "These therapies on the obesity side are definitely considered expensive," Jurado said in a recent interview. "From a budget impact standpoint, it is challenging for a lot of these employers to tolerate such a high budget impact. They're just trying to do their best to find creative ways to cover these therapies without necessarily breaking the bank."

Barriers to covering GLP-1s Even in a company that can afford to cover GLP-1s to some extent, employees might have challenges with accessing the drugs because coverage is not 100%. For employers, the financial impact of fully covering GLP-1s is the biggest deterrent to providing members with access to the drug. Tied to that, employers want a clearer value proposition before moving forward. The drug demonstrates a lot of promise, but diabetes is the only indication for which it has been thoroughly tested. That's not to say employers aren't aware of the empirical evidence supporting GLP-1 efficacy. The drugs have proved to effectively treat obesity, and they've also been linked to other chronic illnesses like cardiovascular disease. Some pharmaceutical manufacturers have argued to big employers that the net impact of addressing some of the most costly chronic illnesses in the U.S. is astronomical. But it's not just a question of whether these drugs work well enough to reduce downstream health expenditures. The decision to cover GLP-1s is nuanced for employers, according to Jurado. "The challenge for these employer groups, especially for these younger population groups, is that we're in a society where people don't tend to stay at a job for more than a couple of years," Jurado explained. Jurado said it could take years for an employer to see ROI for these weight loss medications because patients need to take them for a long period of time to truly move the needle on their well-being. If an employer makes that investment, they could find themselves in a sticky financial situation should an employee leave the company before they -- and their employer -- see the benefits of the treatment. None of that is to mention the medication adherence woes that beleaguer GLP-1 efficacy. One 2024 study showed that around half of GLP-1 users did not take the medication as prescribed consistently; nearly 70% stopped taking the medications by 24 months. Reasons for cessation could include availability of the drugs, cost and complications from side effects. The drugs stop working once patients stop taking them, potentially triggering weight regain and complicating things for employers that helped fund access. But Jurado remained optimistic that the drug would prove worthy of the investment. "Slowly, hopefully, we'll see more data that supports why there are economic savings and economic value as well for using these GLP-1s chronically," Jurado said.