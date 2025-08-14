From CAC to autonomous, AI heralds medical coding's future

The future of medical coding is here, at least according to two technology experts who are leveraging AI to transform coding workflows from not only computer-assisted but also autonomous.

"We see AI autonomous coding as the next evolution because of its ability to interpret more data -- discrete and non-discrete -- to get to higher levels of quality and outcomes, as well as faster turnaround times," explained one of those experts, Andrew Ray, chief innovation officer at Ensemble Health Partners.

Applying AI to autonomous coding can bring about unprecedented scale and automation, with the other expert, Jason Burke, vice president of revenue cycle solutions at Solventum, estimating up to 90% automation for outpatient coding and 70% automation for inpatient coding within the next two years. The latter being a notoriously tricky area for effective, scalable autonomous coding.

"The innovation is really around automating all coding -- inpatient, outpatient and professional -- to minimize the human interaction," Burke said.

Together, Ray and Burke's companies have partnered to usher in this next era of medical coding, clinical documentation and revenue integrity. They aim to create an end-to-end autonomous coding solution driven by AI that supports all medical specialties, including hospital-based inpatient claims, while still hitting quality and compliance.

Evolution of coding technology Computer-assisted coding (CAC) was a turning point for medical coding. These solutions use predefined coding rules and guidelines to automate and streamline coding workflows in the face of growing complexity and the need for enhanced accuracy and efficiency. The CAC market has matured and grown over the last 10 to 15 years, Ray stated. However, he asserted that healthcare has "advanced beyond the rules set." Autonomous coding has enabled healthcare organizations to move past strictly rules-based solutions. Some autonomous coding solutions may incorporate rules-based logic, but their innovation lies in their ability to analyze clinical data to determine appropriate codes with minimal human intervention. In contrast, CAC aims to support human coders. Healthcare organizations have realized the benefits of autonomous coding, including greater coding workflow automation, the ability to scale output easily, fewer human errors and faster chart and claim processing. Still, autonomous coding has its own challenges. For example, solutions can struggle with navigating the complexity and ever-changing rules and guidelines in coding and billing, especially in complex cases. However, advancements in AI and logic behind autonomous coding may be able to overcome these challenges and more. "The core AI technology itself, with its ability to ingest various forms of discrete and non-discrete data, process it very efficiently and make sense of it, is a huge unlock in potential," Ray said. "Its continual learning nature also moves us from a rules-based system to one that can learn, and not just from the clinical documentation and the coding, but the downstream impacts of what gets denied and why it gets denied."

How AI will transform autonomous coding AI is pushing autonomous coding to the next level by addressing the complexity within coding and billing to drive coding efficiency and accuracy. In particular, the technology can help healthcare organizations overcome the difficulties of applying autonomous coding to inpatient care. Coding for inpatient cases is more challenging than outpatient or physician care. Documentation tends to be far more extensive and intricate to cover a patient's journey that can last days to weeks, involving multiple diagnoses, comorbidities and various services. Medical coders need a deep understanding of not only coding requirements but also medical language for a more contextual understanding of an inpatient stay. AI can struggle to deliver this level of contextual understanding to fully capture the patient's journey and translate it into billable charges. AI is helping us to minimize that complexity, and it will continue to do that. Jason Burke, VP of revenue cycle solutions, Solventum Autonomous coding that can integrate professional and facility coding using AI is driving innovation in inpatient care. It can also escalate complex or unclear cases to a human coder to manually review AI's suggestions, make edits and send feedback to the AI model to improve in future cases. But Ensemble and Solventum intend to combine the former's robust client base (28 health systems, representing about $40 billion in net patient revenue) and AI capabilities with the latter's autonomous coding solutions and coding compliance expertise to make autonomous coding work for inpatient, outpatient and beyond. Autonomous coding solutions have largely been verticalized, targeting a specific care setting or specialty. However, healthcare organizations are looking for more comprehensive autonomous coding to truly drive coding efficiencies and billing accuracy, especially as volumes increase, complexity grows and staffing shortages worsen. "AI is helping us to minimize that complexity, and it will continue to do that," Burke said. AI-driven autonomous coding can analyze clinical data from across a hospital more efficiently than individual coders. The feedback loop through audits and rule-based checks also ensures AI models are constantly learning and improving coding practices.