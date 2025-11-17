AI-native EHRs: A new era or just a new label?

A new term is emerging on the EHR scene. Major EHR vendors -- including Oracle and athenahealth -- are marketing their platforms as 'AI-native.' But what does this mean for the everyday user?

Oracle, which announced what it describes as a "next generation" EHR in October 2024, emphasized voice-first navigation and agentic conversational retrieval of information as 'AI-native' capabilities. Athenahealth's Clinical Encounter, announced in November 2025, is described as a redesign that builds in context-aware automation throughout the clinical workflow.

Yet opinions differ on whether 'AI-native' marks a genuine leap forward or simply another way to package familiar capabilities.

What does it mean to be AI-native? It's too early in the game for a standard definition of 'AI-native' to exist. Because of this, the term's meaning can vary significantly. Crystal Broj, enterprise chief transformation officer at MUSC, weighed in on the phrase. "If it simply means an EHR has generative text or summarization tools added on top, that's more of an enhancement than a reinvention," Broj said. But when AI capabilities are deeply embedded and aligned with clinical workflows, rather than layered on top of a clunky legacy system, it can make a meaningful difference. "If the AI is natively driving documentation, decision support and personalization in real time -- not bolted on, but built in -- then it can absolutely change usability," said Broj. Another expert emphasized how much the origin of the platform matters. "It's a buzzword for sure," said Nigam Shah, MBBS, Ph.D., chief data scientist at Stanford Healthcare. "People need buzzwords. But if an EHR company started after this AI revolution began, it can be AI native -- legitimately." "You can only be a native if you began when the thing was around," he added. "If a company has already existed for 20 years and is now adding AI -- that's a bolt-on."

Inside the AI-Native playbooks at Oracle and athenahealth Despite the conflicting views on what constitutes an 'AI-native' system, EHR vendors are going all-in on the term. Oracle and athenahealth have both described their EHR platforms as 'AI-native,' emphasizing that the systems have been rebuilt around AI. "Oracle's EHR is not an evolution of what came before -- it's a reimagined foundation for how work gets done in healthcare," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager at Oracle Health and Life Sciences. According to Verma, Oracle's EHR was redesigned from the ground up to make AI an active participant in the care process, generating draft content for workflows in the ambulatory setting. Some use cases include documentation, ordering, coding and prior authorization. "Instead of sidecar bots, our AI agents are embedded directly into workflows. They anticipate tasks, surface relevant insights and support clinicians while keeping them in control," Verma says. Athenahealth also focuses on embedding AI throughout the EHR. Chad Dodd, vice president of product management, explained that the platform incorporates both deterministic and generative AI to support functions such as inbox workflows, patient summaries and lab result interpretation. "Our approach is fundamentally different. We don't bolt on AI -- we build it into a shared platform in the cloud," Dodd said. According to Dodd, this cloud-based foundation is what enables athenahealth to embed AI capabilities natively across the entire clinical workflow for customers who opt in.