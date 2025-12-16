How docs can manage patients consulting AI medical advice

What can providers do if their patient comes in with advice from a chatbot that goes against their professional advice? For starters, they should lead with empathy, according to a recent article outlining communication skills for discussing medical guidance from large language models and AI.

The article, published in the journal The Laryngoscope, also advised healthcare professionals to use AI-generated medical advice as an opportunity for shared decision-making.

AI chatbots powered by large language models (LLMs) have become nearly ubiquitous in today's society.

In healthcare, specifically, patients have come to leverage these tools to ask health-related questions, including medical advice for their own issues and concerns. According to one report from Zocdoc, a third of patients used tools like ChatGPT for healthcare advice once a week in 2025, while 1 in 10 used AI for healthcare advice very day.

While there is room to discuss the merits of these habits -- AI chatbots can offer outdated, inaccurate or biased advice -- this latest report completed by researchers at the University of California San Diego and the University of California Irvine looked at how providers can communicate with patients who've already used the bots.

"Answers generated by AI can sometimes be assertive in nature and thus can skew a patient's opinion, resulting in a discrepancy with the physician's evaluation and their diagnosis or recommended management plans," the researchers said.

In other words, AI chatbots can be wrong, but their messages are written to convincingly patients can come to strongly believe their findings. This can be daunting for patients and providers alike, who need to discuss conflicting health messaging while fostering a healthy and respectful patient-provider relationship.