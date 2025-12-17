C-suite expects value-based care participation to heat up

The transition from a fee-for-service system to one that incentivizes outcomes has been a slog for the healthcare industry. However, C-suite executives at hospitals and health systems anticipate greater value-based care participation as they face mounting pressure from payers.

According to a new report from Sage Growth Partners, 77% of health system and hospital C-suite executives plan to increase participation over the next two years in value-based care models, such as accountable care organizations (ACOs) and bundled payments.

Progress in value-based care participation, especially in models with downside financial risk, has been slow. About a fifth of C-suite leaders agreed that the healthcare industry has made progress over the last two years, but that is fewer than those who agreed in two previous reports. In those reports, 40% agreed in 2023 and 37% agreed in 2022.

But that could change in the near future as value-based care models heat up.

"Here's the latest plot twist on the winding journey to value-based care: despite slow progress during the last two years, many of today's C-suites are developing strategies to expand their participation in VBC models in the next two years," Dan D'Orazio, CEO of Sage Growth Partners, said in a statement. "Value-based care is both a challenge for C-suites and a way to strengthen their organization's bottom line as payer dynamics evolve and macroeconomic uncertainties persist."

Value-based care by revenue, model Already, more than half of hospitals and health systems currently generate between 5% and 20% of revenue through value-based care models that tie reimbursement to outcomes. But it is rare for organizations to have more than 20% of revenue tied to these models, the report stated. Just about 9% of survey respondents said their organization has over 20% of revenue in value-based care models, with a mere 1% full entrenched in outcomes-based reimbursement. The remaining respondents were split between 3% and 5% of revenue in value-based care models (20%) and 0% to 1% of revenue (18%). Just how much money organizations are putting into value-based care is still spread out, signaling a major opportunity to jump into models that shift away from fee-for-service. The most popular value-based care models, according to the survey, are ACOs and bundled payment models. Although at least half of the respondents are in pay-for-performance programs, value-based purchasing programs and the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System. Notably, significantly more hospitals and health systems are participating in ACOs and bundled payment models now than they were two years ago.