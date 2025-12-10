Zocdoc: Patients valued in-person, timely access to care in 2025

Patients are once again showing strong preference for medical appointments that are in-person and timely, demonstrating what's perhaps a predictable pattern for patient preferences, according to Zocdoc's 2025 "What Patients Want Report."

But patient needs are anything but predictable, as consumers continue to grapple with spikes in healthcare expenditures and a shifting cultural landscape they say affects their mental and physical health, the company explained.

The report, based on Zocdoc's internal provider search and booking data plus a survey of 1,000 U.S. adults, offers insights into patients' booking habits over the past year.

And this year's survey shows patients are searching for much of the same thing: convenient, in-person care that they don't have to wait months to access.

These findings come even as the type of care patients seek continues to shift, according to Oliver Kharraz, Zocdoc founder and CEO.

"This year's report is full of shifts, from rising costs, to new ways of seeking care," Kharraz said in a press release.

"But one theme stands out: even as healthcare becomes more tech-enabled, what matters most to patients is still the connection they feel with their doctor. Technology is a pathway to care, not a proxy for it. When patients find the right provider, they feel seen, heard and cared for -- and that's what they want most of all."

Priority on strong patient-provider relationship continues Perhaps most telling is patients' strong preference for a healthy patient-provider relationship. According to the data, patients are looking for in-person care with a healthcare provider they connect with. Notably, 93% of all non-mental health appointments were scheduled in-person, the data showed. This was true even of Gen Z; 92% of appointments booked by this age group were for in-person care. And it's not just the physical connection patients seek. Patients also want a deep patient-provider relationship, with survey respondents ranking a "positive connection" as the top factor when choosing a doctor. The patient-provider relationship ranks even higher than online ratings or clinic location. Still, those ratings rely on a deep provider connection, the survey added. The most common words used when leaving a 5-star provider review included "comfortable," "safe," "listens carefully," "like family" and "exceptional care." Beyond the patient-provider relationship, patients want timely access to care, Zocdoc said. This comes as separate reports show increasing appointment wait times. In May 2025, AMN Healthcare reported that the average appointment wait time was 31 days. Patients are looking for -- and getting -- a different experience when booking online with Zocdoc, the company's internal data shows. About a third of users had appointments within 48 hours of booking, and 51% had an appointment within four days of booking. Urgent care, psychiatry, ear/nose/throat (ENT) and primary care were the top specialties in which patients were seen most quickly.

When patients find the right doc, loyalty abounds Patients are choosey when it comes to searching for the right healthcare provider. Motivated by the key factors listed above -- deep relationships, in-person appointments and timely access to care -- patients sift through numerous providers before they find the right one. According to the Zocdoc data, patients look at an average of 21 providers before selecting a doctor. But if that doctor delivers on patient priorities, loyalty is high. Notably, 84% of Zocdoc users returned to the same provider for future appointments when booking within the same specialty. Patient loyalty was highest among ENT, allergy, podiatry, psychology and physical therapy. But although patients are loyal to their providers, empowerment and patient engagement are flagging, the data showed. Indeed, the Patient Empowerment Index, which Zocdoc developed to measure how much control and comfort patients feel with their health, dropped to a three-year low in 2025 to 50.6. That's down from 55.8 in 2024. The number of people saying they have "no control at all" over their care increased to 6.2%, a 35% jump from 2023. Another 18.6% of respondents reported issues with healthcare access, a 25% increase from 2023.