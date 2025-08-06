Blue Shield of CA adds drug price transparency to member app

A new tool on Blue Shield of California's consumer mobile app will let users view the out-of-pocket costs associated with any new or renewed prescription ordered by their clinicians and covered by their pharmacy benefit plan, the payer announced today in an emailed statement.

The tool, Price Check My Rx, will be available via the payer's consumer app dashboard and will provide mobile push notifications when a provider has initiated an e-prescription order. From there, users can view the cost information and compare alternatives, Blue Shield of California said.

This technology comes as the healthcare payer prioritizes a consumer-centered healthcare experience.

"I'm proud that we are removing the guesswork for patients when it comes to drug costs," Jigar Shah, chief marketing and strategy officer at Blue Shield of California, said in a press release. "With this new digital experience, we are bringing transparency straight to our members' fingertips so they can view and discuss their medication and price options with their provider. This is another important step toward a healthcare system that is worthy of our family and friends and sustainably affordable."

This new prescription drug price transparency tool builds on previous efforts from Blue Shield of California to support consumer-centered care. For instance, the payer previously integrated online appointment scheduling via Zocdoc into its member portal. It also began offering a virtual-forward care model integrating primary care, specialist care, behavioral health and mental healthcare.

Blue Shield of California members who have signed up for the mobile app and enabled push notifications are eligible to use Price Check My Rx, the payer said. Additionally, providers in the network are able to access the prescription drug price transparency data to help steer prescribing decisions.

Other healthcare payers have also been eyeing consumer centricity in recent months. Earlier this year, UnitedHealthcare unveiled a new provider search tool designed to support consumer choice and engagement.

And in June, Cigna announced it would add six new AI features to its member portal. The tools will help members check benefits coverage and estimate costs, Cigna said, which will help streamline the members' healthcare journey.

Sara Heath has reported news related to patient engagement and health equity since 2015.