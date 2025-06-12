Cigna to launch 6 new AI features in member portal

Cigna is launching several new AI-powered digital features to enhance the member experience, such as checking benefits coverage and estimating costs.

By adding features that help customers find and pay for healthcare services, the company aims to streamline and simplify its members' healthcare journey. The move comes as digital member experience with commercial and Medicare Advantage health plans lags, mainly due to poor digital experience.

The features were developed within a comprehensive AI governance framework and will be deployed in a phased rollout through the myCigna member portal.

The new features include an AI-powered virtual assistant that leverages a generative AI tool to answer common questions about benefits coverage, claims and care options. If the user requires additional assistance, the virtual assistant connects them to a customer service advocate.

The second new feature is a proprietary matching tool that gives members a tailored list of in-network providers and care delivery options based on their medical needs and preferences. The third is a cost-tracking tool that breaks down members' deductibles, out-of-pocket expenses and integrated bill payments.

The next is a smart claim submission feature, which reads medical bills that members upload to the portal, enabling it to auto-fill claim details forms and update statuses and decisions in simple language. The fifth feature allows members with employer-sponsored health insurance to compare prices, search for providers and compare the cost of different health plans.

The final new feature allows new Cigna customers to manage and make changes to their benefits plan in the portal before the plan becomes effective.

In addition, Cigna plans to expand access to advocates who support customers with complex medical needs and invest in new centralized agent teams to help members resolve administrative needs quickly.

