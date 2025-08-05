1 in 10 people get primary care at community health centers

Community health centers are treating more patients than ever, with a new report from the National Association of Community Health Centers revealing about a tenth of the U.S. population gets their primary care at these community-based clinics.

This comes as community health centers brace for funding hits as a result of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBA).

Community health centers have unprecedented reach The report, which is based on federal data, showed that community health centers served 34 million people this year. That's about a million more people than they served last year, according to NACHC, and the largest-ever population served by community health centers. Community health centers are local safety-net clinics set up in 1965 to support healthcare access and primary care for low-income and other traditionally underserved populations. Often called federally qualified health centers, community health centers represent the nation's largest primary care network, according to NACHC. "We are excited to celebrate 60 years of Community Health Centers delivering affordable, effective, comprehensive primary care services to an unprecedented almost 34 million patients, or one in 10 Americans, including at least one in five rural Americans," Rhee, M.D., M.P.P., the president and CEO of NACHC, said in a statement. "With a workforce of 326,000 operating in over 17,000 delivery sites, CHCs prevent and treat chronic diseases, reduce overall health care costs and generate jobs in their communities." Although community health centers provide primary care to about a tenth of the U.S. population, they only represent about 1% of overall healthcare spending, NACHC added.