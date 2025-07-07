Key healthcare takeaways from Trump’s spending bill

President Donald Trump signed the new tax and domestic policy megabill into law on July 4, 2025, after a close vote in the Senate that required Vice President JD Vance to make the tie-breaking vote. The law will enact steep cuts to the Medicaid program, among other healthcare-related policy changes.

The law, once known as the Republicans' " One Big, Beautiful Bill," stirred controversy over Medicaid cuts and other changes to domestic policies designed to "put America first," according to President Trump. A significant part of the President's America-first strategy is strengthening Medicaid by eliminating healthcare fraud, waste and abuse.

However, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that the bill would add $3.3 trillion in federal deficits over the next decade and create 12 million more uninsured people.

The healthcare provisions within the law will have implications for healthcare payers and providers. Here are the key healthcare takeaways from the law that payers and providers need to know.

Medicaid eligibility States will need to verify Medicaid eligibility of beneficiaries every six months, rather than annually, to ensure proper coverage. The law will also stop HHS from enforcing a regulation designed to streamline eligibility in Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program. Additionally, the law seeks to revoke access to public insurance coverage for large groups of immigrants, including refugees, some abused spouses and children and people granted asylum. These classes of people will also have minimal access to premium tax credits for plans offered on the ACA exchanges. The law will prioritize public health coverage assistance for green card holders.

Medicaid work requirements Some Medicaid beneficiaries will be required to meet work, volunteer or education requirements to maintain eligibility. This means 80 hours a month performing those tasks for those facing the requirements. There will be some exceptions for individuals, like those who are disabled or parents of young children. These requirements go into effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

Cost-sharing in Medicaid The law will require higher-income Medicaid beneficiaries to pay up to $35 in cost-sharing for some healthcare services. This will apply to beneficiaries in Medicaid expansion states whose incomes are between the federal poverty level (currently, $15,650 for an individual) and 138% of that amount ($21,597). However, cost-sharing will not apply to certain services, such as emergency care. Additionally, states will be allowed to charge up to 5% of an individual's income each year.

Provider taxes The law will tighten federal oversight of state-collected taxes from hospitals and other healthcare providers, known as provider taxes. The law seeks to swap the current 6% cap on provider tax revenue with a new limit based on inflation. It also aims to restrict how states implement provider taxes, seeking stricter guardrails on services that can be taxed and how payments are distributed across providers.

Affordable Care Act subsidy verification The law requires pre-enrollment verification of eligibility for premium tax credits used to subsidize the cost of coverage through ACA exchanges. This means beneficiaries will need to update their income and immigration status more frequently to maintain access. Beneficiaries are now automatically reenrolled, which the law explicitly ends by the 2028 enrollment period.

Enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies Enhanced subsidies for plans offered via ACA exchanges from the American Rescue Plan will not be extended, leading them to expire at the end of 2025. People signing up for ACA exchange plans during certain special enrollment periods, including losing a job or adding a newborn, may also not be eligible for tax credits. Currently, they get up to 90 days of premium help during the application process, which can take weeks to complete.

Planned Parenthood funding The law blocks Medicaid funding for services offered by Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers for a year. Nearly two-thirds of Planned Parenthood health centers are at risk of closure due to the loss of funding, the organization reported.

Rural healthcare support The law establishes a $50 billion fund to bolster state support for providers and hospitals operating in rural communities, many of whom have warned that provider tax changes would force them to reduce services. The Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill recently reported that 338 rural hospitals are at risk of shutting down services or even closing or converting from a hospital with inpatient and other services.

Nursing home staffing The law stops the enforcement of a Biden-era nursing home staffing regulation that required long-term care facilities to boost staffing and have a registered nurse on-site. Earlier this year, a federal judge struck down the regulation, ruling it overstepped HHS' authority.

Health savings accounts Americans will be able to use money from health savings accounts, or HSAs, on more healthcare items and services under the law, including telehealth and concierge medical care up to a certain limit ($150 a month for an individual and $300 for a family). More plans on the ACA exchanges can provide HSAs, including bronze and catastrophic plans.