Stanford, Qualtrics partner on agentic AI for care coordination

Experience management firm Qualtrics has teamed up with Stanford Health Care to deploy agentic AI designed to support care coordination, patient healthcare access and more culturally competent care, the organizations announced today.

The organizations built the AI agents on the Qualtrics XM Platform to help deepen the patient-provider relationship.

By addressing some of healthcare's greatest pain points -- conflicting care instructions, prior authorization delays or coordination of social determinants of health interventions -- Qualtrics and Stanford Health Care said providers will be able to focus on the connections they have with patients.

"Trust is built when patients feel truly seen, heard and cared for," said David Entwistle, President and CEO of Stanford Health Care. "By developing AI that supports our teams and aligns with the way we deliver care, we can protect the time and attention that positively fuels the provider-patient relationship, while meeting people's needs in the moment, every time."