Qualtrics buys Press Ganey for $6.75B, cites AI and patient data

Qualtrics has unveiled plans to acquire Press Ganey Forsta for $6.75 billion, a move the companies say will bring together the former's AI technology with the latter's extensive patient experience and healthcare expertise.

This news comes as more healthcare organizations leverage AI to drive business operations and decisions. Qualtrics and Press Ganey Forsta noted that their combination will help bring "best-in-class technology" to the extensive patient experience data and insights mined by Press Ganey Forsta.

"Bringing Qualtrics and Press Ganey Forsta together will accelerate the adoption of AI and create the most comprehensive platform for improving the human experience. Combining Qualtrics' AI platform with Press Ganey Forsta's trusted analytics and deep expertise creates an opportunity to deliver exceptional value and measurable outcomes for our customers," Zig Serafin, CEO of Qualtrics, said in the announcement.

"There's no more important proving ground for experience management than healthcare, where better experiences for patients and employees directly impact better outcomes and quality of care," Serafin added. "We're excited to welcome Press Ganey Forsta to Qualtrics and deliver this future together."

Qualtrics and Press Ganey Forsta stated that combining its current AI capabilities with Press Ganey Forsta's patient and healthcare experience insights -- driven by engagement with 41,000 providers in 30 countries -- will be essential as more in the customer experience space continue to leverage AI.

"AI is rapidly transforming every industry, and organizations need proven, innovative solutions grounded in deep expertise to move from insight to impact faster. This investment ignites our ability to deliver," Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and CEO of Press Ganey Forsta, said in the press release.

"By bringing together two leading companies, we're accelerating critical advancements that will elevate the human experience, driving greater safety, trust and value for millions of patients, consumers and employees worldwide. It's a remarkable opportunity, and we're energized by the journey ahead with Qualtrics and our clients."

The companies said the $6.75 billion sale is subject to required regulatory approvals and expected to be complete in the coming months, until which point the pair will continue operating independently.

Sara Heath has covered news related to patient engagement and health equity since 2015.