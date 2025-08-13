Kaiser's AI patient portal success hinges on quality checks

The newest AI patient portal tool at Kaiser Permanente hasn't been successful just because AI is healthcare's favorite buzzword. Rather, it's been the health system's focus on quality checks and improvement that's fueling better patient navigation.

Launched last October at the integrated medical group's Southern California Permanente Medical Group, KP's Intelligent Navigator tool leverages natural language processing (NLP) to connect patients with the right kind of care. Patients find the tool by logging into their patient portal and filling in a free-text box describing their medical needs.

From there, the NLP-powered AI agent helps patients navigate to the type of care or provider that they need, except in serious medical cases when the patient truly needs to connect with a human immediately.

"In a system such as ours, which is very integrated, getting to the right place sometimes is not always obvious when you go through different portals," according to Khang Nguyen, M.D., Chief Transformation Officer at Southern California Kaiser Permanente Medical Group. "The KP Intelligent Navigator really enables patients to tell us, in their own words, what they want and when they're looking for an appointment."

"It can understand those requests and provide prompt, more accurate services to match the patient with what they're looking for," Nguyen, who is also Chief Medical Officer for Care Navigation at the Permanente Federation, said in an interview.

These capabilities sound a lot like agentic AI, which has taken the medical industry by storm. By learning the systems and processes of a given organization, agentic AI is able to take a user request -- like a patient asking for an appointment -- and navigate the user to their desired end point.

And Kaiser has been pretty successful at this.

In July, Nguyen and a group of colleagues published a paper in npj | digital medicine showing that KP Intelligent Navigator gets patients to the right type of care 88% of the time and can detect an urgent medical case -- one that needs human intervention immediately -- 97% of the time. Overall, the system achieved 53.7% success in timely and appropriate bookings.

Part of that success comes because the KP Intelligent Navigator isn't the chatbot of yore.

Chatbots have been around for over a decade, operating primarily on a set of binary decision trees and static workflows, Nguyen explained.

"The difference is the use of natural language processing," he pointed out, referencing the Intelligent Navigator. "One of the key features is the ability for the NLP now to actually understand what the patient is asking for and tie it to a flow that we have within our system."

But designing a system that can make those meaningful connections hinges on more than just deploying AI or NLP. It needs a human-centered team focused on quality checks.

AI patient portals require quality assurance AI for AI's sake isn't going to effectively move the needle on improving patient outcomes, Nguyen stressed. It's easy to fall in love with the bright shiny object that is AI, he added, but without thoughtful consideration of organizational workflows and data sources, the technology won't be effective. "As a learning organization, we're continually trying to learn from this," Nguyen said of the Intelligent Navigator tool. "One of the key things that's important here is the people involved -- the physicians and the operational people that help to inform the KP Intelligent Navigator because it's constantly evolving to educate, to teach the algorithms so that we are able to get people to the right place." Kaiser has a group of subject matter experts focused on examining how the Intelligent Navigator works from the time the patient logs into the portal to the receipt of care and everything in between. This enables a cycle of learning that should ensure the product creates a quality result most of the time. In fact, it was those human-powered quality checks that made Kaiser keen on trying AI in the patient portal in the first place. Despite AI's buzzword status in healthcare and beyond, Nguyen suggested that Kaiser was primarily comfortable testing out the system because it could guarantee it had been tested and controlled by a qualified team. "It wasn't so much the technology, but it was the process of quality control that we had and that we continue to have using the right people -- that's what made us confident that this is something that we can continue to learn from and evolve while we keep people safe, which is the bottom line," he noted.