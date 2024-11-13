Understanding Medicare vs. Medicaid vs. CHIP

In the U.S., there are three primary public payer programs: Medicare, Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program, i.e., CHIP. These programs offer Americans more options for healthcare coverage and often provide a testing ground for new strategies.

These three payers cover a significant portion of the U.S. population. More than 147.4 million Americans were enrolled in Medicare, Medicaid or CHIP as of July 2024, according to Medicare and Medicaid enrollment data.

Apart from their sheer size, these programs steer the health insurance industry in unique ways. Because of the volume of beneficiaries that public payer programs cover, their priorities can lay the groundwork for the rest of the industry. This has proven particularly true in areas like value-based care, health equity, prescription drug spending and social determinants of health.

Understanding how these programs operate and who they impact can illuminate their influence on the health insurance industry as a whole.

Medicaid Although CMS oversees Medicaid just as it oversees Medicare, Medicaid programs are more state-based. In fact, states do not have to offer Medicaid at all. They can opt into it. As of the 1980s, every state has chosen to do so, the above-mentioned KFF brief states. More recently, the program expanded significantly under the Affordable Care Act, but not all states have opted into Medicaid expansion. This flexibility creates opportunities for states to tailor their programs to fit their populations, but it also means that enrollees in some regions might face gaps that other enrollees do not experience. Who is eligible? As of May 2024, 41 states, including Washington, D.C., adopted the expanded eligibility factors. As a result, eligibility requirements vary by state. Generally, Medicaid enrollees have to be able to meet the program's requirements which include the following: State residency.

Citizenship.

Income.

Household size.

Mandatory eligibility groups. Medicaid-eligible individuals might fall into one of the mandatory eligibility groups, such as low-income families, those receiving supplemental security income (SSI) or pregnant individuals. However, there are other eligibility group categories for coverage that are optional. For example, in some states, individuals might be eligible for Medicaid based on the following: Age.

Medical need.

Specific disease states or disabilities.

Eligibility for other programs like home and community-based services. Given these broad eligibility standards, the enrolled population boasts a wide variety of socioeconomic backgrounds and medical needs. As of June 2024, over 79.8 million individuals were enrolled in Medicaid. Children and adults in poverty are more likely to be enrolled in Medicaid and American Indian American Native, Black and Hispanic are more likely to be covered under Medicaid than white people, according to a KFF brief. Additionally, as of 2021, 43% of adults with disabilities who were not elderly or institutionalized were enrolled in Medicaid. Children with special needs, residents in nursing homes, adults with mental health conditions and HIV were also more likely to have Medicaid. Costs and funding Unlike in Medicare where the federal government is entirely responsible for funding, Medicaid programs split that responsibility between the national government and states through the federal medical assistance percentage (FMAP). The formula designates federal reimbursement for states based on the per capita income when compared to the national average, as a Congressional Budget Office report explained. States with lower per capita incomes receive a higher matching percentage. Additionally, certain services, populations, or provider types receive higher FMAPs. States are required to use state funds to cover at least 40% of their program's spending, as a Peter G. Peterson Foundation (Peterson Foundation) explainer shared. These funding sources include local government taxes, healthcare provider taxes, and personal and corporate income and sales taxes. On average, state spending on Medicaid amounted to 18% of general fund costs and this has increased over time. In 2022, Medicaid spending reached $805.7 billion and accounted for the second-highest share of national health expenditures after Medicare, according to CMS data. That level of spending represented a 9.6% growth spurt. States contributed $250 billion toward Medicaid that year and the federal government spent around $578 billion, Pew Charitable Trusts data indicated. On the federal level, FMAP spending amounted to around three-quarters of all federal Medicaid spending in 2021, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The Office projected that, from 2024 to 2032, the federal government would cover on average 60% of Medicaid enrollees' services. What it covers There are certain benefits that Medicaid programs are required to offer, regardless of the state. These include, but are not limited to, the following: Inpatient and outpatient hospital services.

Physician services.

Home healthcare services.

Medication Assisted Treatment.

Transportation to medical care.

Rural health clinic services.

Laboratory and X-ray services.

Certain services for pregnant women and families. There are also various benefits that states can choose to cover. These optional benefits allow states to tailor their offerings to their residents and control healthcare spending. The list of optional benefits is long and includes benefits such as the following: Additional types of therapy (physical, occupational).

Prescription drugs.

Dental services.

Eyeglasses.

Additional diagnostic, screening, preventive and rehabilitative services.

Hospice.

Other licensed practitioner services. The role it plays in the industry Medicaid's strength lies in its customizable format and diverse benefits. For example, the public payer offers Early Periodic Screening Diagnosis and Treatment (EPSDT) services for children. According to the above-mentioned KFF brief, these services for complex healthcare needs are often not covered by private health insurance. Medicaid is required to cover services like rural health clinic services, family planning services and transportation to medical centers and states have the option to also cover care such as podiatry services, prosthetics and case management, as the KFF brief noted. Additionally, Medicaid is the primary payer for long-term services and supports (LTSS), according to a primer from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation in collaboration with Manatt Health and Massachusetts Medicaid Policy Institute. Medicare and private payers cover certain facets of LTSS, but lack overarching coverage. In contrast, Medicaid covers more services and it covers them for a longer period of time, which is why most Americans with LTSS needs use Medicaid, the primer explained. States have the power to introduce pilot programs and test out coverage for various new benefits through Section 1115 demonstration waivers. Medicaid programs have used these 1115 Medicaid demonstration waivers to address health equity, improve access to care for Medicaid beneficiaries, extend access to behavioral healthcare benefits for incarcerated beneficiaries and more. As a result, Medicaid programs can pioneer strategies and tools to address some of the healthcare industry's toughest problems.