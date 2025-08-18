Telehealth offers healthcare 'lifeline' for LGBTQIA+ patients

New research reveals that telehealth has significant potential to improve healthcare access and clinical outcomes for the LGBTQIA+ population, indicating that the technology could provide a lifeline amid growing anti-LGBTQ legislation and federal actions adversely impacting healthcare for this population.

Published in Scientific Reports, the study involved a scoping literature review of telehealth-enabled healthcare delivery for the LGBTQIA+ community. The researchers searched MEDLINE, Embase, Web of Science and Scopus for studies published through March 2024 focusing on telehealth use by LGBTQIA+ individuals. They included 38 studies in the final review, of which 37 were observational studies and one was a randomized controlled trial.

The scoping review shows that telehealth facilitated access to gender-affirming care, reduced mental health disparities and supported HIV and STI testing among LGBTQIA+ patients, especially in rural and underserved areas. The research also revealed high telehealth satisfaction within this population.

In particular, the studies analyzed as part of the review reported that telehealth played a vital role in helping overcome barriers to gender-affirming care, such as transportation. Convenience and reduced exposure to stigma also made telehealth a popular option for services like hormone refills and lab result monitoring.

Additionally, researchers found that access to telehealth-based gynecological endocrinology services appeared to mitigate negative mental health effects for LGBTQIA+ patients, with data reporting reduced rates of depression and suicidal ideation, as well as improved mental health scores.

Further, studies showed that intravenous drug users with HIV-positive results and gay men with a history of STI positivity preferred telemedicine.

Overall, the review revealed that telehealth utilization was associated with improved appointment completion rates, reduced cancellations and lower no-show rates compared to in-person visits, especially in rural areas.

"Telemedicine acts as a vital lifeline for the LGBTQIA+ community, often facing systemic barriers and discrimination in accessing care," the researchers concluded.

They further noted that healthcare policymakers must develop inclusive telemedicine policies and fund the development of telehealth programs "tailored to the specific healthcare needs of LGBTQIA+ communities."

The study comes as access to gender-affirming care becomes increasingly restricted nationwide. Data from 2023 showed that gender-affirming care restrictions limited care access for 38% of trans people ages 13 to 17. And that is before the Trump administration began weakening health protections for LGBTQIA+ individuals.

A 2025 Human Rights Watch report revealed that 25 states have enacted sweeping bans targeting gender-affirming care since 2021.

Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers the virtual healthcare landscape, including telehealth, remote patient monitoring and digital therapeutics.