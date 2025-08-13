Oracle Health releases AI-powered ambulatory EHR

Oracle Health debuted a new, AI-driven EHR on Wednesday that aims to reduce administrative burden and embed AI deeper into clinical workflows. The new Oracle EHR enables clinicians to take a "voice-first" approach to the EHR, enabling them to use voice commands to retrieve patient information and cut down on clicks.

Oracle's announcement arrives just days before its competitor, Epic, is expected to unveil its own AI-powered clinical documentation tool at its annual user group meeting, Politico reported.

The new Oracle EHR was built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and trained on lab results, medications and other contextual clinical concepts.

Clinicians will be able to start their day by reading AI-powered patient summaries and use voice commands to access medication information, vitals and lab results, the company said. The tool can even facilitate complex clinical conversations, including questions about drug interactions, symptoms, dosages and diagnoses.

"While our competitors seem content with bolting features onto antiquated technology, we took on the enormous and highly complex challenge of creating an entirely new EHR, built in the cloud for the Agentic AI era," Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager at Oracle Health and Life Sciences, said in a press release.

Oracle's new EHR touts embedded and adaptable AI, efficient and personalized clinician workflows and "military-grade" security.

The AI agents will "work as a unified, orchestrated system, sharing context and collaborating in near real time to increase efficiency and process automation," Oracle stated. What's more, the system will maintain flexibility so that customers can extend Oracle's AI agents, integrate third-party models or build their own.

Ambulatory providers in the U.S. can deploy the new EHR pending final regulatory approval. Oracle also plans to introduce acute care functionality in 2026.

"Oracle continues to aggressively advance healthcare innovation by building an intelligent, comprehensive health ecosystem of solutions, built natively for healthcare providers, payers, life sciences, public health, and consumers," Mutaz Shegewi, senior research director, worldwide healthcare provider AI, platforms and technologies at IDC, said in a statement.

"The availability of the ambulatory EHR highlights Oracle's fundamental focus on delivering an immersive, AI-first, and cloud-based solution designed to optimize clinical workflows and reimagine clinician and patient experiences."

Jill McKeon has covered healthcare cybersecurity and privacy news since 2021.