Public unclear what CDC-backed shared decision-making is

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is officially urging shared clinical decision-making for six previously endorsed shots in the recommended childhood vaccine schedule. But do patients even know what shared decision-making is, or how to engage in it?

Not quite, according to one new survey from the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania.

Indeed, two in five incorrectly think it means it's up to them to reach out to a doctor for a consult, and more think it amounts to an internal family discussion.

To be clear, ACIP says shared clinical decision-making means getting the vaccine was "individually based and informed by a decision process between the healthcare provider and the patient or parent/guardian."

Moreover, shared decision-making has long been heralded as a patient engagement best practice.

As the U.S. healthcare system adjusts to new CDC advice recommending shared decision-making for many previously endorsed vaccines, leaders will need to understand how patients perceive the practice.

The problem is, many patients don't know what it is.

What is shared clinical decision-making? According to the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI), shared decision-making is when patients and providers collaborate on a treatment or medical decision. "In shared decision-making, patients and clinicians discuss diagnostic or treatment options, including their effectiveness and their potential benefits and harms, in ways that are designed to be easier for patients to understand," PCORI says on its website. "Research has found that shared decision-making can increase patients' satisfaction, result in changes to the care they receive and improve their health outcomes." Shared decision-making is not a new concept. Although its origins can be traced back to the 1980s, shared decision-making gained notoriety during the insurgence of value-based care and patient engagement during the 2010s. It's considered a best practice in patient–provider communication. Shared decision-making has reentered the cultural conversation as part of the CDC's work to redesign the nation's recommended childhood vaccine schedule to reflect those of other wealthy nations. On Jan. 5, the CDC signed a decision memorandum to get rid of the blanket recommendation for previously recommended shots for flu, rotavirus, COVID-19, meningitis and hepatitis A and B. Instead, the shots should only be automatically given to kids who are high-risk. Otherwise, patients and providers should engage in shared clinical decision-making regarding the vaccines, the agency said. This move, made without clinical backing, has raised concern among public health experts, particularly regarding whether patients actually understand the process of shared decision-making.