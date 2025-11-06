MMR vaccine hesitancy grows amidst confusing messaging

Vaccine hesitancy around the MMR shots is becoming more common, with an increasing share of adults in the U.S. saying they aren't sure what public health officials are recommending for the vaccine these days, according to new data from the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania.

Still, there are some signs that healthcare professionals can spearhead effective public health messaging to combat changing federal guidance, the survey authors indicated.

The survey of 1,699 adults showed that the MMR shot, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, is still largely favorable with parents, with 82% of adults saying they agree that all eligible children in their household should get it.

But that figure is concerning, survey authors said, because it represents a significant drop from the 90% of adults who said the same in a November 2024 survey.

This comes as measles cases increase nationwide.

Citing figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been nearly 1,650 measles cases in 42 states this year, marking a 34-year high. For context, the U.S. declared measles "eliminated" in 2000 after continuous spread halted for more than 12 months. According to the CDC, that was thanks to a "highly effective vaccination program," the researchers said.

Now, with vaccine hesitancy fueled by conflicting messages from public health officials, the elimination of such vaccine-preventable diseases hangs in the balance.

Public unsure of MMR vaccine recommendations Notably, the public isn't sure exactly what public health officials recommend in terms of the MMR. According to the Annenberg Public Policy Center's FactCheck.org, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has refused to say that vaccines do not cause autism, giving life to a myth that can deter many from having their kids inoculated. On its website, the CDC says the MMR vaccine has no link to autism. Only 23% of survey respondents said they think RFK Jr. recommends the MMR vaccine, while another 29% said the does not recommend it. Notably, about half (48%) said they aren't sure what he endorses. This is striking, as confusing or conflicting messaging from the nation's top public health officials can dissuade some from getting the vaccines. Still, confusion abounds when it comes to the MMR vaccine. For one thing, about a quarter (27%) of respondents said they weren't sure what the MMR vaccine was designed to prevent. Importantly, about two-thirds were able to correctly identify that the MMR vaccine protects against measles, mumps and rubella. Similar proportions knew it could not prevent meningitis, mpox, rhinitis, menopause or rigor mortis. Additionally, less than half (42%) of adults said they know that children need to get two doses of the MMR vaccine to attain full protection, while 48% were unsure. Around a third did not know or were unsure that the MMR vaccine protects an individual for life.