Ca-ssis/istock via Getty Images
MMR vaccine hesitancy grows amidst confusing messaging
Although most adults still agree the MMR shot is safe and effective, survey data shows that confusing public health messaging is giving modest rise to vaccine hesitancy.
Vaccine hesitancy around the MMR shots is becoming more common, with an increasing share of adults in the U.S. saying they aren't sure what public health officials are recommending for the vaccine these days, according to new data from the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania.
Still, there are some signs that healthcare professionals can spearhead effective public health messaging to combat changing federal guidance, the survey authors indicated.
The survey of 1,699 adults showed that the MMR shot, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, is still largely favorable with parents, with 82% of adults saying they agree that all eligible children in their household should get it.
But that figure is concerning, survey authors said, because it represents a significant drop from the 90% of adults who said the same in a November 2024 survey.
This comes as measles cases increase nationwide.
Citing figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been nearly 1,650 measles cases in 42 states this year, marking a 34-year high. For context, the U.S. declared measles "eliminated" in 2000 after continuous spread halted for more than 12 months. According to the CDC, that was thanks to a "highly effective vaccination program," the researchers said.
Now, with vaccine hesitancy fueled by conflicting messages from public health officials, the elimination of such vaccine-preventable diseases hangs in the balance.
Public unsure of MMR vaccine recommendations
Notably, the public isn't sure exactly what public health officials recommend in terms of the MMR.
According to the Annenberg Public Policy Center's FactCheck.org, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has refused to say that vaccines do not cause autism, giving life to a myth that can deter many from having their kids inoculated. On its website, the CDC says the MMR vaccine has no link to autism.
Only 23% of survey respondents said they think RFK Jr. recommends the MMR vaccine, while another 29% said the does not recommend it. Notably, about half (48%) said they aren't sure what he endorses.
This is striking, as confusing or conflicting messaging from the nation's top public health officials can dissuade some from getting the vaccines.
Still, confusion abounds when it comes to the MMR vaccine.
For one thing, about a quarter (27%) of respondents said they weren't sure what the MMR vaccine was designed to prevent. Importantly, about two-thirds were able to correctly identify that the MMR vaccine protects against measles, mumps and rubella. Similar proportions knew it could not prevent meningitis, mpox, rhinitis, menopause or rigor mortis.
Additionally, less than half (42%) of adults said they know that children need to get two doses of the MMR vaccine to attain full protection, while 48% were unsure. Around a third did not know or were unsure that the MMR vaccine protects an individual for life.
Vaccine acceptance a sign of promise
Despite confusing public health advice about the MMR shot, the survey data showed signs of promise.
In addition to showing a sizeable proportion of adults who endorse the MMR vaccine, the survey also revealed that most adults are realistic about how to prevent measles, mumps and rubella.
For example, 81% of adults agreed that getting the MMR vaccine was the best way to prevent those illnesses. That's compared to just 1% who selected "eating a healthy diet."
Similarly, 77% acknowledged that the MMR vaccine is the main reason kids in the U.S. are much less likely to get measles, mumps or rubella. That's compared to 4% who selected "better sewage treatment and water purification" and 2% who selected "better nutrition."
What's more, nearly two-thirds of adults agreed that there was no evidence that vaccines cause autism, and 70% agreed the MMR shot is safe.
Still, those numbers are far lower than they were in the recent past. Between June 2021 and July 2024, 70-74% of adults said the autism-MMR vaccine claim was false. During a similar timeframe, 76-79% of adults said vaccines were safe.
These dips in vaccine enthusiasm open the door for better public health messaging.
But considering the changes in guidance coming from the nation's top officials, most healthcare leaders are saying doctors should take the mantle of discussing vaccines with parents. Indeed, doctors have longstanding relationships with their patients and can leverage those relationships to help uncover and address concerns patients and parents have.
By creating an empathetic connection with their patients, providers can begin to rebuild waning public trust in vaccines.
Sara Heath has reported news related to patient engagement and health equity since 2015.