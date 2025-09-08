How docs can keep misinformation from fueling vaccine hesitancy

Jesse Hackell, M.D., a retired pediatrician, doesn't want to go back to the days when kids died of vaccine-preventable illness. But he fears that could be the case if the nation can't get a handle on its medical misinformation problems ahead of this year's flu shot and respiratory virus season.

"I started practicing in 1981. I trained in the seventies. I would never want to go back to the medical care we had back then," Hackell, who now chairs the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Committee on Pediatric Workforce, said in a recent interview. "Kids got sick and died from diseases that we now routinely prevent."

Even when kids didn't have a vaccine-preventable illness, doctors couldn't know that for sure, so children with a run-of-the-mill fever and flu often had to go through a series of tests to rule out something more serious.

"I've lived both ways. There's no going back," Hackell asserted.

But the fact of the matter is the U.S. is going back, or at least it seems like it will, as the nation sees vaccination rates sink to new lows.

Indeed, most people are still vaccinating their kids, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But the current numbers show a startling trend of vaccine hesitancy that could throw the U.S. into a scarier and less healthy past, according to Daron Gersch, M.D., an American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) board member and family physician practicing in Minnesota.

"I do think in some ways immunizations are suffering from their own success," Gersch said in a separate interview.

"Most people don't know a world where these vaccine-preventable illnesses were present, and we need to remind people and reteach them about the death that these diseases used to cause prior to vaccines. People fear the vaccines more than they fear the disease itself."

Like Hackell discussed in the first part of this series, the U.S. has a unique medical misinformation problem. Healthcare providers face an uphill battle as medical mis- and disinformation muddies information for the American public. Now more than ever, practitioners need to leverage the patient-provider relationships they have cultivated to help combat medical falsehoods and promote vaccine access ahead of this year's respiratory virus season.

Medical misinformation imperils this year's vaccine push Healthcare professionals have had to contend with medical misinformation for years, but both Hackell and Gersch indicated that things feel different nowadays. "One of the biggest challenges that we face -- and it's becoming more and more of a challenge every year -- is that in our current era of social media, it's very easy for people to get information," Gersch said. "And while getting information sounds like a good thing, it depends on the quality and accuracy of that information. A lot of people have access to poor information and that can make things very challenging." Healthcare experts across the nation are lamenting this trend. Earlier this year, a Physicians Foundation survey showed that medical mis- and disinformation is worse than it's ever been before, with 86% saying there's more inaccurate medical information out there than five years ago. Another 61% said their patients were swayed by medical misinformation at least somewhat within the past year. This isn't your garden-variety medical misinformation, either, both Gersh and Hackell suggested. Rather than combatting falsehoods peddled on social media and by word of mouth, medical professionals are combatting disinformation spread by federal entities, such as the Department of Health and Human Services, they said. "What's different now is the platform that this misinformation -- and even disinformation, which is willful spreading of incorrect information to somebody who doesn't know better from somebody who does know better or should know better -- the platform is much more prominent," Hackell said. "It's RFK Jr. Such as it is, it's the ACIP." Medical advice from HHS and CDC ahead of this respiratory virus season has been tricky to follow, with the agencies issuing recommendations that are a departure from their former stances and the stances of their colleagues, Hackell indicated. That is in part due to recent personnel changes, especially at CDC. According to Gersh, that can create mixed messages for patients and their caregivers who are trying to determine the vaccines they will access. "When a federal agency that is supposed to be trusted for giving good, evidence-based recommendations is suddenly giving information that seems counter to what has been said for many years, it does cause a lot of confusion for people," Gersch echoed. "And I think overall it becomes harmful to the desire that we try and make people healthy." When patients can't trust federal healthcare guidelines, it's incumbent upon healthcare organizations to fill in the gap.

Docs can leverage patient relationships to garner trust The good news is doctors have the attention of their patients. In an April 2025 Edelman survey, 82% of patients agreed that their doctor is the most trustworthy to tell them the truth about their healthcare. "With the current administration and some of the issues that they're putting out, it can be very challenging for patients and individuals to know what the correct path is," Gersch pointed out. "What people need is a trusted voice, someone like a family physician or someone who they've gone to for a long time for their healthcare, to help give them that evidence-based, up-to-date information about what the right thing to do is." It can be easy to become discouraged as a provider practicing in the age of medical misinformation, Hackell added. "It may sound like we're being drowned out, but over and over, when parents are asked, they say they trust their pediatrician more than they trust anybody else," he stated. "We need to keep that in mind because otherwise it can seem like an unwinnable battle." But the survey also revealed that patients need to hear from someone who can connect with them on a human level, meaning doctors need to use their interpersonal skills to navigate these conversations to build patient trust. That makes sense, Hackell noted, considering most patients and caregivers are having an emotional response -- fear -- to what they perceive as the risks of getting vaccinated. Fear isn't always rational, so it can be challenging to combat fear with reason and facts. "Providers need to know that facts aren't the easiest way to win this discussion and convince a parent," Hackell remarked. "I mean, when you get told that a vaccine can make your child develop autism, that's an emotional response." Hackell uses his interpersonal skills to connect with parents on a deeper level. By sharing his own emotional responses to vaccines, plus the fact that he and his kids and grandkids are all vaccinated, he can address the fear at the core of a parent's hesitancy. "Your kids are just as precious as mine," he said, outlining how he talks with patients and families. "I wouldn't do anything for my children that I wouldn't do for yours, and I wouldn't do anything for yours that I wouldn't do for my children." Gersch, who as a family physician treats patients across their lifetimes, communicates with parents as well as folks hesitant to get their vaccines for themselves. Approaching vaccine-hesitancy with empathy and curiosity has helped him have fruitful conversations with patients. "I always try and start out with a 'why' question, and I try and make the question nonjudgmental," Gersch explained. "I'll say something like, 'help me understand why you don't want to vaccinate. Help me understand what your thought process is that you don't want to vaccinate.'" This helps him find out exactly where patients' concerns are so he can tailor his response and refer them to the appropriate information to help alleviate their fears. After all, not every patient expressing hesitation is coming from the same place. "The one thing I don't want to do is I don't want to berate them because I want them to keep coming back for me for other care," Gersch added. Not every patient is going to change their mind. For Gersch, it is more important to maintain a healthy patient-provider relationship, even when conversations about vaccine hesitancy don't go his way.