Medical misinformation rises as U.S. faces measles outbreak

Medical misinformation related to the measles outbreak is on the rise, with nearly two-thirds of adults having heard at least one untrue statement about the outbreak and measles vaccines within the past year, according to data from KFF.

This comes as the U.S. faces a mounting measles outbreak. As of April 17, 2025, there were 800 confirmed measles cases in 25 jurisdictions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The MMR vaccine is considered the best weapon against measles infection, yet medical misinformation countering that fact has become more pervasive, KFF's survey of 1,380 English- and Spanish-speaking adults found.

For example, 63% of adults and 61% of parents have heard the myth that the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine has been proven to cause autism in children. It was far more common for White individuals to say they've heard this false claim compared to Black or Hispanic individuals. However, similar rates of Democrats, Republicans and Independents said they've heard this claim.

It was less common for adults to say they've heard other, more niche, myths about measles. A third of adults and parents said they've heard that getting the measles vaccine is more dangerous than getting measles itself, while about a fifth of adults and 17% of parents said they've heard that Vitamin A can prevent measles.

Still, the prevalence of these false claims is growing, KFF reported.

Take, for example, the claim that getting the measles vaccine is more dangerous than getting the disease itself. In March 2024, only 18% of adults had heard that myth; that's grown to 33% of adults in April of 2025. KFF found similar growth when surveying parents and across party lines.

Adults believe measles misinformation What's more, there's an uptick in the number of adults who believe medical misinformation about measles. Nearly a quarter of adults say it's definitely or probably true that the MMR vaccine has been proven to cause autism in children. Conversely, only about a third (34%) declared they believe that claim is definitely false. A similar trend followed for the other false claims KFF assessed. About a fifth of adults said the claim that getting the measles vaccine is more dangerous than getting measles itself is definitely or probably true, while 43% said it was definitively false. Another quarter said it's probably or definitely true that Vitamin A can prevent measles infections, while 27% said it was definitively false. KFF pointed out that these figures vary across party lines, as well as race and educational attainment. Republicans and Independents were more likely to say claims about measles and measles vaccination are true compared to their Democratic counterparts. Meanwhile, Hispanic people were slightly more likely to agree with various claims about the measles vaccine. Finally, individuals with less than a college education were more likely to state that myths about measles were true. On the flip side, Democrat adults (65%) and parents (49%) are more likely to say they are confident that the MMR vaccine is safe compared to their Republican counterparts (37% of adults and 25% of parents). Across party lines, confidence in the MMR vaccine's safety lingers just below half at 48%. That limited confidence in the shots has downstream consequences, KKF reported. Parents who said they believe at least one of the three measles vaccine myths are 13 percentage points more likely to skip or delay childhood vaccines for their kids. While 24% of those who believe vaccine myths say they skip or delay the childhood vaccine schedule, only 11% of those who do not believe the myths said the same.

Concern about the current measles outbreak varies KFF also surveyed adults and parents about how worried they are about the current measles outbreak, which, as noted above, has increased to nearly 800 confirmed cases in 25 jurisdictions. More than half (56%) of the general public is aware that measles rates are higher than normal. However, fewer Republicans and Republican-leaning parents said they're aware of this. Instead, it was more common for Democrats and folks with a college degree or higher to be aware of the nation's current measles outbreak. With that awareness comes some worry, the KFF survey continued. Across all demographics, 51% of the adult public is at least somewhat worried about the current measles outbreak. Black (61%) and Hispanic (62%) people were more likely to express at least some concern compared with their White counterparts (47%). Additionally, 75% of Democrats are at least somewhat worried about the outbreak compared to 27% of Republicans and 52% of Independents.