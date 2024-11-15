WHO, CDC report a 20% rise in global measles cases

In a joint news release using data from the WHO and CDC, the WHO announced that measles cases increased by 20% from 2022 to 2023, with an estimated 10.3 million measles cases in 2023. The data suggests that inadequate vaccination persists globally.

According to the WHO, 57 countries globally experienced large or disruptive measles outbreaks in 2023, impacting all the WHO's global regions except the Americas. That is a 60% increase from the 36 countries impacted in the previous year.

While the WHO states that the Americas did not experience a large or disruptive measles outbreak, that does not mean there was no rise in measles cases.

For example, in January 2023, a measles outbreak occurred in Columbus, Ohio. Local officials identified 82 measles cases, 32 of which resulted in hospitalization. Public health data also revealed that 90% of cases reported in this outbreak were among unvaccinated individuals.

More recently, in January 2024, four U.S. states, including Delaware, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, reported measles outbreaks. In response to these national outbreaks, the CDC issued a Health Alert Network health advisory in March 2024 to encourage patients and providers to vaccinate.

Beyond documenting an increase in outbreaks, the WHO also emphasized the detrimental effects of measles, reporting that 107,500 people died of measles in 2023 -- most of which were children under 5. The organization revealed that while the global measles death rate has declined 8% between 2022 and 2023, the number of measles-related deaths is still unacceptable.

It has been well-established that measles vaccines are the most effective method for preventing and maintaining public health. The CDC estimates that over the past 50 years, measles vaccines have saved roughly 94 million lives.

"The number of measles infections are rising around the globe, endangering lives and health," CDC Director Mandy Cohen said. "The measles vaccine is our best protection against the virus, and we must continue to invest in efforts to increase access."

However, measles vaccine coverage remains low globally.

According to the WHO, every country needs 95% or greater coverage of both doses of the measles vaccine to prevent outbreaks and protect public health. However, in 2023, approximately 22 million children missed their first measles vaccine. Additionally, the WHO estimates a global coverage of 83% for the first dose and a lower coverage of 74% for the second dose.

"Measles vaccine has saved more lives than any other vaccine in the past 50 years," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Ph.D., director-general of the WHO. "To save even more lives and stop this deadly virus from harming the most vulnerable, we must invest in immunization for every person, no matter where they live."

The CDC and WHO underscore the importance of measles surveillance and targeted vaccination efforts to meet the goals of measles elimination set out in the Immunization Agenda 2030.

