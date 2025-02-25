How docs can meet vaccine hesitancy with empathy

Steven Abelowitz, MD, FAAP, hasn't always led with empathy when discussing vaccine hesitancy with caregivers of his pediatric patients.

"When I came out of residency 30 years ago and started practice, my approach was more militant like, 'if you don't get this vaccine' and 'you need to listen to me' and all of that," Abelowitz, who is now medical director at California-based Ocean Pediatrics, recalled during a recent interview.

"My training was excellent training, but there's indoctrination in there, and then you come out thinking, 'Okay, if a patient doesn't listen to me, they were not a good fit.'"

Abelowitz says he knows better now, as he and his colleagues nationwide stare down a vaccine-hesitancy problem that most agree can only be solved with empathic patient-provider communication.

Indeed, the United States is at a key juncture in the vaccine-hesitancy debate. Vaccines are important because they reduce the incidence of vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles or polio. But as doubts about vaccines spread across the country, the healthcare industry is seeing the consequences.

"When it comes to vaccine-preventable illnesses, it's all about the stats," Abelowitz explained, noting that vaccination rates below a certain threshold might lead to a loss of herd immunity and the spread of illness. "We're already seeing over the last few years significant increases in the prevalence of whooping cough and pertussis, and then some blips in measles at times."

Case in point: the measles outbreak in Texas.

As of February 14, 2025, 48 people had been identified as having measles symptom onset within the previous three weeks, per the Texas Department of State Health Services. A total of 13 patients had been hospitalized. All of these cases are among people who are not vaccinated against measles or whose vaccination status is unknown.

The nation's primary care providers and pediatricians, who are among those on the frontlines promoting preventive care, are eager to correct course. However, they face a key challenge: how do they change the minds of individuals with deep-seated beliefs against vaccination?

Indeed, most experts agree that empathy is the cure for the nation's growing vaccine-hesitancy problems.

But putting empathy on display during a pediatric wellness visit is often easier said than done, according to Abelowitz. While some providers wrestle with the paternalistic approach to medicine drilled into them during their training decades ago, others are left simply without enough time to forge the deep patient-provider relationships necessary to address vaccine-hesitancy.

With a patient-first approach, Abelowitz has been able to build bonds with the patients visiting his private, independent family practice.

Docs shed paternalistic patient-provider relationships The notion of integrating the patient as a member of the clinical care team is relatively new, Abelowitz suggested. It wasn't long ago that physicians were educated under a more paternalistic approach to medicine in which the physician was the sole decision-maker on a patient's care plan. But that's not the state of medicine anymore. Value-based care arrangements have pushed the notion of patient engagement, lending to more shared decision-making across the care continuum. Patients no longer simply receive care; they help inform it, too. That's actually led to better patient-provider relationships and, ultimately, better adherence to clinical guidelines, Abelowitz said. "I've learned over the years that you need to be aware of all the angles and issues that concern caregivers," he explained. "You need to work with parents and collaborate as a team together regarding all clinical aspects, but especially with vaccines it has far better results." Abelowitz has learned that he can help parents and caregivers better understand vaccines when he takes the time to better understand their concerns. In most cases, a vaccine-hesitant caregiver is simply afraid of the potential harm they think a vaccine could have. To be clear, vaccines are safe and effective and are public health's best tools to reduce many preventable illnesses. But the rise in medical misinformation on social media, plus the cultural distrust in some public health entities like the CDC and WHO, have caused some parents and caregivers to doubt. "We spend more time listening to parents, we spend more time asking them about their concerns and we spend more time giving them new information and understanding," Abelowitz said of his practice.

Making time for deep patient-provider communication It's not lost on Abelowitz that his practice is in a unique position to spend so much time discussing vaccines with patients. Ocean Pediatrics is a private, independent practice that Abelowitz said has a boutique feel. Although every primary care provider faces a time crunch, Ocean Pediatrics has some flexibility. "Yes, it's a challenge with time because you have so many issues you're dealing with," Abelowitz pointed out. "But if a patient needs 30 minutes to talk about vaccines, we'll do it. We don't over schedule, and we don't overburden." Not every healthcare organization has the freedoms Ocean Pediatrics has to dedicate to vaccine discussions. Abelowitz acknowledged it's tough to put patients first in offices where physicians can't control their own schedules or there is a stronger culture of productivity. "If the patient needs more time, we'll give them more time. But how do we adapt to it? Because obviously, you can't spend two hours on vaccines," he noted. "We have a business to run, too." Foremost, Abelowitz and his colleagues start talking about vaccination when patients are newborns. That way, the pediatricians at Ocean Pediatrics can immediately identify caregivers who might need more attention in terms of vaccine hesitancy. "We've already chipped it away over time," Abelowitz explained. "So, providers are not pressed on that visit, and parents are actually prepped. We also give caregivers information and handouts and send them to the appropriate websites." Ocean Pediatrics also leverages team-based care and leans on nurse practitioners and physician assistants/associates when families stick to the typical vaccine schedule.