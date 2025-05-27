RFK Jr. ends COVID-19 vaccines for children, pregnant people

Yesterday, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s brief announcement that COVID-19 vaccines are no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant individuals is prompting concern and confusion surrounding vaccine market access, insurance coverage and provider guidelines.

Accompanied by Jay Bhattacharya, director of the NIH, and Marty Makary, commissioner of the FDA, RFK Jr. announced the vaccine policy change through a 58-second video posted on the social media platform X.

Overriding regulatory recommendations This online announcement bypasses the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the regulatory body that develops vaccine use recommendations and provides them to the CDC director. However, as of March 24, 2025, the agency currently lacks an acting director, as Susan Monarez advances to a Senate hearing confirmation to become the next CDC director. "ACIP goes through all the data [and] makes evidence-based decisions," the chair of infectious diseases at the American Academy of Pediatrics, Sean O’Leary, said to NPR. "This recommendation essentially completely ignores that," sparking concern from industry experts. "There is a process, and it hasn’t been followed," Dorit Reiss, law professor at UC Law San Francisco who focuses on vaccine policy issues, told STAT News. "Administrative decisions actually have to be made on the basis of something, not just because the agency feels like it." Without proper procedure, the decision could be at risk of being overturned if brought before a court, which would likely expect proof that the policy shift was reached through a reasoned and deliberate process, Reiss suggested.