HIPAA compliance in the era of OCR's risk analysis initiative

In August 2025, the HHS Office for Civil Rights, or OCR, announced a $175,000 settlement with BST & Co. CPAs, LLP, stemming from a 2019 ransomware attack and data breach. OCR alleged that BST, a New York-based public accounting, business advisory and management consulting firm, failed to conduct an accurate and thorough risk analysis to determine risks to protected health information. These specific HIPAA failures put BST in OCR's sightline, and the resulting enforcement action became the 10th settlement in OCR's risk analysis initiative.

The BST settlement and the nine that preceded it as part of this initiative signify to HIPAA-covered entities that OCR is paying special attention to HIPAA's risk analysis provisions.

As such, healthcare compliance and security officers should prioritize this key area to protect patient data, prevent data breaches and prepare for regulatory scrutiny.

History of OCR's risk analysis initiative Though OCR's risk analysis initiative has not yet reached the one-year mark, it has already resulted in numerous enforcement actions. "But the recent surge of actions underscores that encouraging compliance with the requirements of the Security Rule relating to risk analyses remains a top priority for OCR," said Angela Matney, attorney at Reed Smith. The first enforcement action under the initiative was settled in October 2024, under the Biden administration. The action involved an Oklahoma ambulance company that had to pay $90,000 and implement a corrective action plan to make up for its risk analysis gaps. "Failure to conduct a HIPAA Security Rule risk analysis leaves health care entities vulnerable to cyberattacks, such as ransomware. Knowing where your ePHI is held and the security measures in place to protect that information is essential for compliance with HIPAA," Melanie Fontes Rainer, who was the OCR director at the time of the enforcement action, said in the October 2024 settlement announcement. "OCR created the Risk Analysis Initiative to increase the number of completed investigations and highlight the need for more attention and better compliance with this Security Rule requirement." At an October 2024 conference co-hosted by OCR and the National Institute of Standards and Technology, OCR leaders, including Fontes Rainer, stressed that while risk analysis is a new focus area for OCR, it is not a new problem for covered entities. "If you look at our press releases of our enforcement over the last year, really over the last decade, continually, there is a trend of covered entities -- whether health plan providers, clearinghouses, whether they're small, medium, large -- not having a risk analysis or having an insufficient risk analysis or having a risk analysis and not using it," Fontes Rainer toldTechTarget Editorial at the October event. "And the idea is that we're drawing more attention to it." The change of administration came with a change of leadership at OCR, with Paula M. Stannard taking over as OCR director in June 2025. Even with the leadership changes, OCR has continued to prioritize its risk analysis initiative, as exemplified by the numerous enforcement actions announced by OCR this year, including the settlement with BST.