How AI, VR are improving workforce well-being at Duke Health

Workforce well-being has long been a concern of healthcare leaders nationwide. Excessive workloads, clinician shortages and the aftermath of a once-in-a-century pandemic have resulted in high rates of burnout and low levels of career satisfaction among healthcare workers. Healthcare organizations are employing a wide range of strategies to address this issue, including the use of advanced and emerging technologies.

At Duke Health, AI and virtual reality (VR) tools are demonstrating their effectiveness in mitigating factors that negatively impact workforce well-being. While AI is being used to support clinical decision-making and staffing operations, VR is helping train clinical staff to manage potentially violent interactions with patients, Duke Health's Theresa McDonnell, DNP, shared with Healthtech Analytics.

McDonnell, senior vice president, chief nurse executive and vice dean for clinical affairs and innovation at Duke, also emphasized that the tools were developed in close collaboration with clinicians. This not only helped the health system identify the most pressing workforce well-being challenges that needed to be addressed, but also made gaining clinician buy-in easier.

Using AI to support clinical workflows Several factors impact workforce well-being, causing stress and anxiety among healthcare workers. One of these factors is the high demands of healthcare that often clash with dwindling resources, creating environments where clinicians may make mistakes. "We've commonly referred to this syndrome as burnout, but when we dig into it, it's really that constant feeling of fear of not being able to deliver what a patient needs, fear of making a mistake, the anxiety of constant interruption and the things that really detract humans from concentration and work," said McDonnell. Research shows that when clinicians are anxious and fatigued, their clinical decision-making suffers. According to a study published in 2025, a machine learning model found that signs of fatigue in clinical notes correlated with worse physician decision-making. To address workplace conditions that drive anxiety and fatigue and increase the odds of lower-quality patient care, Duke Health has turned to AI. McDonnell shared that the health system is utilizing a patient deterioration index tool that leverages AI algorithms to alert clinical teams when a patient's health suddenly takes a turn for the worse. "[The tool] notifies a rapid response team that can then check in with the primary care team and bring resources long before we have an urgent or emergent situation unfolding with the patient, leading to better patient outcomes, while also supporting the frontline team much sooner and helping avoid those emergency high-intensity situations," she said. The health system is also using AI to mitigate conditions that commonly result in rapid deterioration, like sepsis. An early sepsis detection tool allows clinical teams to prevent or head sepsis off in its early stages, McDonnell said. There are also several new AI tools Duke Health plans to implement. For instance, the health system is working with third-party vendors to implement AI-powered patient rooms. McDonnell shared that the system is refreshing three units at Duke University Hospital, implementing fiber optics and computer vision technologies to enable early detection of patient falls. The technologies would be able to detect a potential patient fall and alert clinical teams to intervene. In addition to these rooms, Duke Health is also partnering with an external vendor to roll out an AI-driven system for workforce management. "Rather than a charge nurse sitting there and trying to block and tackle or a staffing committee, we'll have advanced analytics to help us match staff needs and staff preference against the needs of the unit," McDonnell said.

Using VR to curb workplace violence Workplace violence is rife in healthcare, with Bureau of Labor Statistics data showing that healthcare and social assistance experienced the highest rates of workplace violence of any private industry sector in 2021 and 2022. "Workplace violence is not new," McDonnell said. "We have always cared for patients who have medications on board that can alter their mental status. We have always had patients who have conditions like dementia or Alzheimer's, that can create risk. What we lack, though, or what we have lacked and what we have seen decline, is the preparation of the workforce." At Duke Health, VR tools are helping prepare the workforce to manage and de-escalate situations with the potential to turn violent. McDonnell explained that the health system has supported the development and utilization of VR goggles that can train staff through various simulated scenarios. In real time, staff can practice their responses to an escalating scenario in a safe VR setting. "That, too, helps with well-being -- preparation," she said. "If you don't have the fear of anxiety of not knowing how to be prepared or react to a situation, that lends itself to better well-being."