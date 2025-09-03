Duke Health to use predictive analytics for population health

Academic medical center Duke Health is turning to predictive analytics tools from Trilliant Health to make its decision-making more precise to meet the needs of patient communities.

In early August, Trilliant Health announced its collaboration with Duke Health, which aims to better understand the challenges of its patient population in North Carolina, according to Stephen Blackwelder, Ph.D., the health system's associate vice president of strategic analytics and consumer insights.

"Duke Health is harnessing the power of analytics and predictive modeling to better understand and address the complex health challenges facing North Carolina's growing communities," Blackwelder said. "By examining factors such as access to care, transportation barriers, food insecurity, housing instability and environmental risks, Duke Health aims to uncover root causes and design targeted interventions that promote health equity."

To achieve health equity, society must remove poverty, discrimination and the factors that result from them, including lack of access to quality education, housing and healthcare, according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The collaboration comes as the healthcare industry is shifting toward outpatient and nontraditional settings, such as telehealth.

"Through innovative technologies and data partnerships, Duke Health is forecasting future needs and expanding services -- both in-person and virtually -- to underserved areas across the state," Blackwelder said. “This approach supports strategic growth, enhances community engagement, and ensures that care is accessible, trusted and responsive to the evolving needs of North Carolinians."

Academic medical centers use predictive analytics to forecast demand across multistate referral networks compared with community health systems, which are focused on local market share, service line growth and operational efficiency, according to Hal Andrews, cofounder and CEO of Trilliant Health.

"Our analytics are tailored to support the distinct priorities of both academic medical centers and community providers," Andrews said.

Understanding patient communities using analytics Organizations such as Duke Health can use data analytics to identify underserved patient populations by analyzing data at a "hyper-local level," Andrews explained. "These insights reveal where gaps in access exist today and where they are likely to emerge in the future," Andrews said. "By understanding the specific needs of these communities -- from preventative care to acute interventions -- health systems can strategically deploy resources, design targeted outreach programs and expand services to improve access to care." Predictive analytics allows health systems to move beyond "directionally correct" projections created based on incomplete and outdated data. Instead, Trilliant takes a hyper-local view of supply and demand down to the ZIP-code level, Andrews explained. "We combine data on healthcare utilization, disease burden, demographic shifts and provider supply to forecast demand across specific care disciplines," he said. "This data-driven understanding of local markets enables health systems to allocate capital effectively, optimize service line growth, avoid overbuilding and improve access to care for the communities our partners serve."