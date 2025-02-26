How health systems are building clinician trust in AI

The AI buzz is alive and well, with the technology expected to remain integral to health systems' IT plans in 2025. As health systems strategize about how best to identify and integrate AI tools, they must ensure that their clinical staff are on board. Without support from these critical stakeholders, AI implementation efforts could be dead in the water.

A recent AMA survey revealed that physician enthusiasm about health AI is on the rise overall. Among 1,183 physicians polled, the share of physicians whose enthusiasm exceeded their concerns with AI increased from 30% in 2023 to 35% in 2024. However, most physicians noted that a designated feedback channel (88%) and data privacy assurances (87%) are critical to facilitating AI adoption among clinical teams.

Provider trust in AI is also critical because provider support is closely tied to patient trust. A study published in 2023 showed that though patients were almost evenly split when asked whether they would prefer a human clinician or an AI tool, they were significantly more likely to accept the use of the AI tool if they were told their provider supported the tool's use and felt it was helpful.

AI adoption and utilization begin with clinical teams. Leaders from some of the country's top health systems told Healthtech Analytics about their clinicians' most pressing concerns with AI and how they mitigated them to ensure successful AI implementations.

Health systems grow AI efforts, but clinician concerns linger Though clinician concerns regarding AI use in healthcare vary, one common concern is AI model accuracy. When Vanderbilt University Medical Center began implementing AI tools, clinicians had a host of questions for leadership, said Adam Wright, PhD, professor of biomedical informatics and medicine at VUMC and director of the Vanderbilt Clinical Informatics Center. The health system is using AI, including deep learning and neural network-based systems, to enhance clinical decision support and ease administrative burdens. AI use cases in the provider organization include sepsis management, predicting patient deterioration and capacity management. The system is also exploring generative AI tools to help draft messages to patients or appointment summaries. But, before AI tools were implemented for the above use cases, clinicians wanted information about the algorithms and models involved. "How accurate are they? Were they trained on Vanderbilt data?" said Wright. "Do they represent the kinds of patients that we see? People were also really interested in transparency of the models. So, can I understand who developed the model, how it was developed, how up-to-date it is?" At Duke Health, clinician concerns also centered on AI safety, efficacy and equity, said Eric Gon-Chee Poon, MD, chief health information officer for Duke Medicine and primary care internal medicine provider at the Durham Medical Center. Duke Health has integrated AI into various clinical areas, including sepsis management. The health system has developed a sepsis algorithm that alerts clinicians when a patient is at risk of developing sepsis. "Today, all the patients in our emergency room benefit from this algorithm in the background," Poon explained. "You can think of that as a guardian angel that is watching over every single patient." The input needs to be at the right time at the right place, and it's going to actually influence decision making. Eric Gon-Chee Poon, MDChief health information officer, Duke Medicine, and primary care internal medicine provider, Durham Medical Center The algorithm determines if a patient is at high risk of developing sepsis and sends an alert to a rapid response team, which then intervenes, he said. In addition, the health system is using AI to enhance operations, such as operating room scheduling, clinical documentation and revenue cycle management. With AI spreading across the health system, Duke Health leaders had to ensure clinicians understood the technology, including its potential limitations. In addition to AI accuracy, clinicians raised concerns about workflow integration. Wright underscored that clinician buy-in rests on setting up workflows where the clinician gets the right suggestion at the right time. "If we show an accurate suggestion at the wrong time in the workflow, it's totally worthless," he said. "And so figuring out who needs to see the result of an AI tool, when do they need to see it, what actions might they take on it, how do we make those actions as easy as possible? That is, in my opinion, even more important than getting the model right. It's getting the workflow right." Workflow integration requires a nuanced approach. Mark Larson, MD, a practicing gastroenterologist and medical director for the Mayo Clinic Platform -- a Mayo Clinic division focused on using technology and data to enhance healthcare -- noted that physicians working in different specialties and with varying levels of expertise will have varied experiences with AI. "Someone in primary care might have a very different experience with an AI tool than someone with subspecialty expertise because the limitations of AI are what data set it has trained off of," he said. "And there may be experts or specialists that have a database of knowledge that an AI tool just can't compete with. On the other hand, there may be entry-level providers, residents, students who have limited experience with patient decision-making, where the AI tool might be extremely helpful." Mayo Clinic is "carefully and cautiously" dipping its toes into AI, Larson added. The health system is examining how AI tools could ease repetitive administrative tasks in addition to enhancing clinical decision-making. Alleviating clinician concerns is critical for health systems that aim to grow AI use within their facilities. However, a one-size-fits-all approach is likely not the answer. Health system leaders must develop diverse approaches to gain and maintain clinician trust in AI.