Novo's $499 self-pay Ozempic bypasses payers, curbs compounders

Yesterday, Novo Nordisk announced a new pricing model that will offer FDA-approved Ozempic (semaglutide) to eligible, uninsured or self-paying adults with type 2 diabetes for $499 per month. The self-pay pricing is available, for the first time, through home delivery via NovoCare Pharmacy, at traditional pharmacies through Ozempic.com and NovoCare.com as well as at over 70,000 pharmacies partnered nationwide with GoodRx.

Similar to Eli Lilly's self-pay channel, which sells FDA-approved Zepbound (tirzepatide) vials at a comparable $499 cash price, Novo Nordisk's new direct-to-consumer (DTC) program is a two-pronged approach to bypass traditional payers and expand manufacturer-controlled access to reduce the use of unsafe, unapproved GLP-1 alternatives.

DTC pricing models Novo's new self-pay pricing model is an attempt to improve patients' access to FDA-approved medications without having to rely on traditional payers, Catherine Humphries, senior consultant, Advisory Services, MMIT, said in an interview. However, DTC models are not long-term solutions for filling insurance coverage gaps and are instead used as a catalyst for improving patient access. "DTC programs are likely short-term pricing meant to help speed access to the drugs while payer coverage is lacking," Humphries explained. Manufacturers like Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk prefer these programs because they tighten control over distribution and ensure product authenticity, while pulling demand away from compounded knockoffs. "The approach to provide a path to access to treatment via the DTC program applies pressure to payers to provide access to the treatments," Humphries shared.

Impact on payers and future access Despite increasing demand, insurance coverage restrictions limit access to GLP-1 therapies. Employer plans often exclude weight loss drugs like Wegovy or Zepound entirely. Payers have also implemented restrictive coverage prerequisites, including minimum body mass index thresholds, qualifying conditions and documentation of unsuccessful lifestyle modification efforts. "Utilization management requirements that go above and beyond the approved label requirements most commonly include enrollment in a weight program," Humphries added. "This signals a lack of willingness [from insurers] to pay for the treatments." Instead of launching competing affordability programs, Humphries predicts that payers will likely keep strict access restrictions until there is clear evidence that GLP-1/GIP receptor agonists provide long-term benefits for patients to justify the high costs. "Payers are concerned about the high cost of treatment, given the fact that patients need to remain on treatment to continue to gain the benefits of weight loss," she clarified.