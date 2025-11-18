Outdated systems, shadow AI threaten healthcare cybersecurity

More than 60% of surveyed healthcare professionals said they do not have modern and effective systems that enable them to work efficiently, new data published by IT company Presidio found.

The research was conducted by Censuswide and involved surveying more than 1,000 frontline healthcare professionals directly involved in patient care.

Legacy tech leads to security risk The survey revealed an ongoing reliance on legacy systems and frustration with outdated technology, which can lead healthcare professionals to use risky workarounds that create compliance and cybersecurity gaps. Nearly 90% of respondents reported that their current systems fail to meet their needs, and 98% stated that outdated technology leads to delays or errors in patient care. "Outdated systems are a strategic liability," the report stated. "Healthcare professionals lose hours each week to inefficient tools, with direct consequences to patient care, organizational performance, and efficiency." Healthcare professionals pointed to EHR systems with latency issues, disconnected and fragmented platforms and lack of mobile access as barriers to efficiency in clinical environments. What's more, nearly a quarter of respondents admitted to using workarounds for basic tasks, creating blind spots for security as data is handled outside of sanctioned systems. "Shadow IT poses a major threat to healthcare data security, as these tools often lack essential safeguards such as encryption, role-based access controls, and audit trails," the report noted. In addition to cybersecurity and compliance concerns, respondents indicated that outdated and inefficient technology has contributed to clinician burnout, lower productivity and patient care delays.