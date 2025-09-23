Claim denial rates aren't improving, but AI could help

Claim denial rates continue to increase, with 41% of healthcare providers in a recent survey conducted by Experian Health reporting rates of 10% or higher.

Claim denials have been a major challenge for the healthcare industry, particularly after the public murder of UnitedHealthcare's CEO, Brian Thompson, late last year. The tragic event put a spotlight on the complexities of healthcare administration that lead to denials and care delays. Providers are also increasingly concerned about their rates, calling claim denials the biggest threat to their revenue cycles.

For the third annual "State of Claims" survey, a third-party panel provider polled 250 healthcare professionals responsible for financial, billing or claims management decisions between June 23 and July 3, 2025. The results showed that more providers are facing higher claim denial rates now. The percentage of respondents saying that their denial rates are 10% of claims or higher has increased from 30% in 2022 and 38% in 2024.

Endless cycle of claim denials Providers are seemingly stuck in a cycle of rising claim denial rates and data errors, Experian Health stated. Once again, the top reasons for claim denials, in order of most denials, are missing or inaccurate claim data, prior authorizations, incomplete or incorrect patient registration data, code inaccuracy and services not covered. However, data errors seem to be more common now, with the percentage of providers citing missing or inaccurate claim data and incomplete or incorrect patient registration data increasing slightly compared to last year's findings. What's more, over half of respondents to this year's survey said claim errors are increasing. Submitting clean claims is more challenging than a year ago, according to 68% of providers. The survey indicated that providers are facing longer times for eligibility re-runs and fewer staff to handle claims and denials management. Still, 82% of providers in the survey said reducing denials is a priority for their organizations. Technology investments are the most likely solution to address rising claim denial rates, the survey suggested.

State of claims management technology Providers are using multiple IT systems to manage denials. For example, 81% of respondents reported using more than one system just for check-in alone, suggesting inefficiencies and redundancies in intake workflows, Experian Health said. With patient registration data errors being a top reason for claim denials, consolidating systems or implementing smarter systems may help to finally cut denial rates. Some providers are already evaluating their technology stacks to address denials. The survey found that 41% of respondents upgraded or replaced their claims management technology in the past year. Yet, only 56% of respondents said their current claims technology is sufficient to address revenue cycle demands -- significantly less than the 77% of respondents in last year's survey, the survey highlighted. Over half of respondents (55%) are willing to rip and replace their existing claims management platform if it would lead to more return on investment. These technology investments are in the pipeline, the survey indicated. About 59% of respondents said they plan to invest in claims processing and/or denial reduction technology within the next six months.