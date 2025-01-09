Breaking down claim denial rates by healthcare payer

More healthcare providers are reporting higher claim denial rates than before, according to a recent survey from Experian Health. With rates rising, providers are experiencing revenue cycle management and patient experience challenges.

Higher claim denial rates lead to lost revenue and delayed reimbursement while creating more work for revenue cycle staff who must chase down payments and launch appeals for denied claims. In fact, denials management was the most time-consuming revenue cycle management task for healthcare financial leaders, according to a 2023 survey from AKASA.

Patients are also becoming increasingly disgruntled by claim denials. Claim denials have recently been put in the spotlight after the death of UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson, which has sparked a larger conversation about the administrative complexities of the U.S. healthcare system. Denials can impact patient access to care and patient satisfaction with clinical care.

Despite many challenges stemming from denial rates, providers often have no choice but to work with healthcare payers, even if they have high denial rates.

Who denies more claims: Public or private payers? Healthcare payers are broken down into two main types: public and private payers. Public payers are publicly funded by the federal government or state governments. Examples are Medicare, Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and the Veteran's Administration. In contrast, private payers fund their own healthcare insurance plans, whether in collaboration with employers or through the government's Health Insurance Marketplace. Top private payers in the U.S. include UnitedHealth Group, Elevance Health, Aetna, Cigna and Humana. Private payers cover most Americans, with nearly two-thirds of residents covered by a plan through their employer. Which type of payer denies the most claims? A 2023 analysis by KFF found that people covered by private payers were more likely to have denied claims than those covered by public payers. Approximately 21% of people with employer-sponsored insurance and 20% of those with marketplace insurance reported denied claims versus 10% of people with Medicare and 12% of people with Medicaid. A 2024 survey of hospitals, health systems and post-acute care providers conducted by Premier Inc. also found that nearly 15% of medical claims submitted to private payers for reimbursement were initially denied. The rate was similar for Medicare Advantage (15.7%), in which private payers operate Medicare plans, and Managed Medicaid (15.1%), including plans run by private payers like UnitedHealth Group and Elevance Health on behalf of state Medicaid programs. Medicare had the lowest percentage (8.4%) of initially denied claims, while Medicaid had the highest rate (16.7%). The major difference between the KFF analysis and the Premier Inc. survey is that KFF polled consumers about claim denials while Premier Inc. polled healthcare providers. The methodologies yielded slightly different results; however, both highlight the higher rates of claim denials among private payers and the plans they manage. Notably, accurate denial rates for most payers are difficult to discern. The data on insurer denial rates is largely unavailable to the public despite some state and federal access to some denials data through the Affordable Care Act.

Which private payers deny the most claims? While the data is unavailable for all denied claims by commercial health insurance companies, an analysis from ValuePenguin uses federal data from CMS to give a ballpark estimate of private payer denial rates. CMS provides claims denials and appeals data for individual and family health insurance plans sold on the Marketplace. However, denial rates calculated by ValuePenguin do not account for claims from employer-sponsored plans, Medicare or Medicaid. According to the analysis, AvMed and UnitedHealthcare tied for the highest denial rate, with both companies denying about a third of in-network claims for plans sold on the Marketplace in 2023, respectively. Other insurance companies with the highest claim denial rates included Sendero Health Plans (28%), Molina Healthcare (26%) and Community First Health Plans (26%). Additionally, the analysis found the denial rates for other major insurance companies, including Anthem (23%), Medica (23%) and Aetna (22%).

Private payers with the lowest claim denial rates Kaiser Permanente has the lowest claim denial rate among major health insurance companies, which the analysis defined as brands offering Marketplace plans in seven states or more during the 2025 plan year. The California-based healthcare company denied just 6% of claims based on the available 2023 data. Other private payers had even lower claim denial rates, though. Avera Health Plans, based in South Dakota, had the lowest denial rate at 1%, while PacificSource Health Plans, which serves the Northwest, had a 2% claim denial rate. Among private payers with the lowest rates were Providence Health Plan (4%) and Sanford Health Plan (5%).